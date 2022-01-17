Due to Covid there is a shortage and more expensive medicines – El Sol de Hidalgo

Due to the rebound in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, there is a shortage and increased cost of medicines, mainly antibiotics, vitamins and anti-flu drugs, Verónica Ruiz, a businesswoman in the pharmaceutical sector, said in an interview.

According to Ruiz, who is in charge of a chain of pharmacies that sells generic drugs, the prices of medicines have increased by more than 50 percent due to the growing demand.

As an example, he mentioned the case of ascorbic acid (vitamin C), which had a cost of 60 pesos in previous months, however, it is currently priced at up to 110 pesos.

“Since the pandemic picked up, there is a shortage of medicines and prices have registered horrible increases,” he stressed.

The same scenario, he explained, is presented with rapid tests, whose availability is already limited and it is even estimated that its price will increase by up to 100 percent in the coming days. This trend, he commented, may be due to the fact that the degree of contagion of this variant has already exceeded the production of tests.

“There are many infected people, so the care of these patients increased the demand and the supply of the laboratories is already insufficient,” he specified.

Earlier this week, the National Association of Pharmacies of Mexico (Anafarmex) announced that the PiSA, Sanofi, Bayer, Chinoin and GlaxoSmithKline laboratories warned that there is a shortage of six products: Agrifen, Antiflu-des, Vitacilina, Aderogyl, Afrin and Contact

The organization specified that there is also no date of probable production and new distribution in the establishments.