Echeverría turns 100… a life marked by chiaroscuro – El Financiero

Luis Echeverria turns 100 years old this Monday. His political life, which includes his period as president of Mexico (1970 and 1976), is marked by chiaroscuro, and is one of the most questioned in the recent history of the country.

Perhaps the main claim is for his role in the so-called Dirty War, which includes the attack on the students in 1968 and the Halconazo in 1971, among other acts of repression.

To date, activists are asking for a trial for genocide. They are no longer looking for him to be imprisoned, given his advanced age, but rather the declaration of responsibility as part of the victims’ right to justice and truth.

But in other areas, outside criminal justice, there are also questions about the former president.

Echeverria, from the beginning of his administration, pointed out that Mexico would move from the stage of stabilizing development to that of shared development. The objective was the equitable distribution of wealth.

With this model, public works increased, dozens of trusts and state companies were created; Subsidies for agriculture, livestock and fishing were increased, and subsidies for the low-income population were increased.

However, according to various historians, the Echeverria it was a populist government that spent more wealth than it generated, which led to an economic crisis that broke out at the end of the six-year term.

“The policy of shared development only further deteriorated the situation inherited from stabilizing development,” says Martín Carlos Ramales, professor-researcher at the Technological University of the Mixteca, in his text The economic policy of shared development.

There he considers that the cause of the debacle was the expansion of public spending that was not accompanied by increases in collection: “The fiscal deficit grew and with it the current account deficit and the inflation rate increased.”

In addition, “the leftist rhetoric” and some of the actions of Echeverria they provoked a negative reaction from the business community and undermined the confidence of investors”, he adds.

Laureano Hayashi, researcher at the UNAM Faculty of Economics, in his text Shared development model 1970-1982, also speaks of capital flight and other factors that led to the devaluation of the peso.

As a result, Mexico yielded to international pressure in the face of the unsustainable economic crisis and, “for the first time since the 1950s, the government had to assist the International Monetary Fund.”

This aid subjected the Mexican economy to a new fluctuation regime that led to devaluations of the peso against the dollar.

The social and economic policies promoted in the government of Luis EcheverriaAccording to historians, they affected the population with fewer resources the most, which is precisely the one they wanted to benefit from.

to everything Echeverria It has responded, disassociating itself from judicial issues and justifying the economic and social aspects in the global context (Cold War) that prevailed in the world.