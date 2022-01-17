Eduin Caz and Daisy Anahy celebrate seven years of marriage with a luxurious dinner | PHOTOS

Day by day Edward caz is one of the most popular regional music singers and to show it is enough to take a look at the number of reproductions of the videos of the Group Firmwhere he is the leader. Such has been the success that he has had, that on his social networks he shares a bit of it, especially when it comes to his private life.

If many thought that the surprise party that he organized Belinda to Christian Nodal was a luxury, it is because they did not see what Caz and daisy anahy They did now that they celebrated 7 long years of marriage: flower arrangements, champagne and even fireworks.

It was through their Instagram stories where the group’s vocalist and his wife shared this moment where words were not needed to communicate what they feel for each other. “I LOVE YOU @anahydpg. Happy 7th Anniversary,” Caz wrote.

The couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in style (Photo: @anahydpg)

Eduin and Daisy Anahy, the couple who met at school

Although people live dating relationships in their school years, the vast majority see it only as a nice memory that they talk about from time to time. However, this was not the case with Eduin and daisy anahybecause they met in high school and since then they have been captivated by love.

According to her, this novel dates back 12 years when she was studying at Cetis 58 in Baja California. After sharing the phone numbers, they were shared between classes, since they did not share the same shift, and in the end they ended up as the classic boyfriends between the popular and the beautiful new girl at school. This in 2009.

Things went so well that after six years they decided to take the big step; in 2016 came to the world Gerardohis first son. Four years later came Geraldine.

The story was told Daisy Anahy in an interview for the YouTube channel Holy Milk and we present you below:

