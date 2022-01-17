Eduin Caz, vocalist of Grupo Firme, celebrates his seventh anniversary leaving behind controversy for infidelity

The night of Sunday, January 16, was very special for Eduin Caz. The Grupo Firme vocalist celebrated his seventh anniversary with his wife Daisy Anahy, with a romantic dinner that included fireworks.

Eduin Caz shared a series of photos of both dresses for the special occasion celebrating a new anniversary. In addition, he published a short video in which The singer kisses Daisy Anahy affectionately, while pyrotechnics are seen in the background.

“Happy 7 years of marriage. Thank you for being by my side my queen, I am not the perfect man but I strive to be the man of your life. Thank you for my surprise. I LOVE YOU”, was the message with which I accompanied the photos shared by the Grupo Firme vocalist.

For her part, Daisy Anahy uploaded a series of stories to her Instagram account in which she declared her love for Eduin Caz. “Thanks to God, to life and to the universe for never letting us go and always guiding us. Thank you my love for the experiences, for our family, because by your side time has flown. I love you baby until eternity”, wrote.

With this celebration, the couple begins to leave behind the controversial product of the photos shared by a young woman in which she appeared in the same bed as Eduin Caz. An episode of infidelity that seems to be already resolved by the singer and Daisy Anahy.

See the publication of Eduin Caz with which he celebrated his seventh anniversary