Eugenio Pizzuto leaves Lille; terminate contract without having debuted

He went to Europe with a suitcase full of dreams from Pachuca and with an outstanding performance in the 2019 U-17 World Cup in which he was runner-up with the Mexican National Team, but the reality is that this Monday Eugenio Pizzuto was left out of Lille de France without even having debuted in the first team.

Through the official account in Spanish of Ligue 1 it was reported that LOSC Lille and Pizzuto broke, by mutual agreement, the footballer’s contract that was signed in August 2020 as a “future bet” of the French team, although injuries and no opportunities to show themselves ended relegating until his departure.

Pizzuto played in the Fourth Division two days ago

Just over the weekend it was reported that Pizzuto had returned to training with Lille after four months away due to an injury that required surgery. In fact, according to the media Le Petit Lillois, the Mexican had participated in a match with the Fourth Division affiliate, which gave hope of seeing him train with the main squad at some point, although that will no longer happen.

He had a contract until 2025

With zero minutes and zero seconds the first European experience of the midfielder ends, who we remember that in his debut with Pachuca in Liga MX suffered a tibia and fibula fracture in January 2020. Interestingly, that was his last image on a First Division pitch because he went to France without reappearing with the Tuzos and there he never played.

Al Lille arrived with a contract until 2025 and although he did not play a single minute, his team was proclaimed Champion of Ligue 1 surprisingly ahead of the powerful PSG, which allowed them to play the UEFA champions league of this campaign, from which they qualified for the Round of 16 as leaders of Group G and will face Chelsea.

What will happen to Pizzuto?

Before the untimely departure of Pizzuto from Lille, At the moment offers for the 19-year-old midfielder are unknown, although Liga MX is always an option for him to return, although before his signing with the French it had been speculated that teams from Portugal and the Netherlands were also following him.

