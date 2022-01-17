Eva Cedeño reviews her stage as a migrant

All of us migrate or have a relative who has done so out of necessity, obligation or dreams.

Eva Cedeno herself is a migrant who left her Hermosillo, Sonora, to come to Mexico City in search of her personal fulfillment. Now that she stars in Divided Love, the actress shares the responsibility of putting this on the table.

“My dad lives in the US, he remarried, he is there, he lives with his wife, he is happy; mine is another story, I had to leave my small and beautiful province of Hermosillo to come to Mexico to find opportunities that are not going to happen there, sometimes we have to move and that’s fine, as long as they are conscious decisions that they generate our own and common good”, shared the actress.

Divided Love premieres this Monday at 6:30 p.m. on Las Estrellas, and Eva will play a country woman who is very innocent in many aspects, and does not want to leave her land.

The story also includes the performances of Andrés Palacios, Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto, among other actors, and they will address different aspects of the topic, in a tone that is for the whole family.

Also, said Eva, other important issues such as homophobia will be addressed.

Divided Love is a production directed by Angelli Nesma.