Family doctors propose a sudden and radical return to normality

If Pedro Sánchez yesterday proposed tending to a flu of the covid, there are primary doctors who already propose a much more radical management of the epidemic. Magazine MFA of the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (Semfyc) points out that, at this point in the epidemic, all cases should be stopped, isolation and quarantine, wearing masks… and that the health system can focus on caring for patients with more problems, whether due to covid or other pathologies.

The editorial Towards the end of the exceptional Since Friday, it has been going through the consultations of the primary care centers (CAP) and many doctors feel identified with what it expresses, while others read it with more caution.





The editorial says that this sixth wave “has been different from all the others: the arrival of omicron is leaving a large number of infections with maximum incidence levels, but with few serious cases in relative terms.” He points out that half of the cases are asymptomatic and that hospitalizations and mortality have dropped a lot thanks to the vaccine.

He adds that, since “the virus is not going to disappear”, nor is it known how much more it will circulate, covid must be faced in another way. “What would be expected would be that, once vulnerable people have been vaccinated, we will all be infected multiple times in our repeated contacts with the virus, and that this fact will improve our individual and collective immunity,” he says.

No fear of contagion

The text defends that the vaccine protects against the virus, but that citizens cannot be pressured to get it and that “the decrease in protection against infection and mild disease, especially with omicron, has important implications for vaccination policy.” For this reason, he points out that “in the particular case of the child population, vaccination should be assessed on a case-by-case basis between the family and their health team.”

Or also, in another statement that will surely give wings to anti-vaccines, he questions that the booster dose should be given beyond the vulnerable population. And he adds that “the vaccination certificates to access certain services, beyond the ethical doubts about their implementation, lack scientific evidence on their usefulness in reducing infections and serious cases.”

About covid certificate

He also criticizes the communication on the pandemic: “record numbers of infections are broadcast live without clarifying that half are asymptomatic and that the immunity achieved and the arrival of omicron have completely broken the relationship between infections, sick people, admissions and deaths”.

And he defends that what should have been taken into account above all are deaths. It thus warns that “we will have to admit as a society (just as we do with the flu, smoking, suicides or accidents) that during the next few years there will be a number of deaths from or with covid that will be inevitable. The pandemic will not end when there are no deaths, but when the media and governments give them the same treatment as the rest of the causes”.

Patients at CAP Casernes in Barcelona this past week Ana Jimenez

The position adds that “the fear of a possible hospital collapse has also been used that forces attention to other pathologies to be delayed, as happened during the first wave” and that “we cannot collapse primary care indefinitely and continue mortgaging social life and economy of the country to avoid a hypothetical hospital collapse in the future”

The text affirms that in the different waves “a correct evaluation of the benefit-risk ratio” of the measures adopted against covid has been lacking and that “at the present time it no longer makes sense to maintain them and their elimination must be planned, starting with the absurd recovery of the mandatory nature of the mask in outdoor spaces”. He also criticizes its use in schools. Or the quarantines when there is a positive.

Declaration and tracking of cases

The case reporting and tracking system is not spared either: “it consumes a lot of time and resources and, as has been shown again in the sixth wave, when the number of cases increases significantly, it ceases to be viable and the primary school quickly collapses” .

Given the saturation of primary school, the centers are already forced to treat covid like a flu, seeing only serious cases, due to lack of resources. It is requested that “health care be reserved for people who need it due to their symptoms or vulnerability” and that a diagnosis be made for epidemiological purposes only in sentinel centers.

“Neither the health system nor society as a whole can afford to continue testing asymptomatic people or people with mild symptoms and isolating all the positive ones, with the consequences that this entails at a social and economic level due to the massive sick leave of healthy people” , the editorial ends. “We must put an end to the exceptionality: COVID-19 must be treated like other diseases. The acquired immunity and the arrival of omicron allow it.”

Discrepancies within the collective

This radical point of view regarding how the epidemic has been treated so far, published in the magazine directed by Albert Planes, a Semfyc doctor from Osona (he chaired the society), is shared by many CAP workers, who They are overwhelmed in this sixth wave, even more so than in the previous ones, and they believe that it reflects their weariness. Yesterday, up to 97,000 visits (telephone and face-to-face) were attended to in Catalan primary schools, a disproportionate figure.

However, points in the editorial such as the lax position on vaccination, the lack of knowledge it exhibits about the pressure that hospitals also bear or the assessment of immunity, among other aspects, are not well seen by other doctors and are even considered reckless statements. by some. So the editorial cannot be read as a positioning of the entire group.





Jaume Sellarès, a solvent voice of the group, who directs the CAP Sardenya in Barcelona, ​​believes that “the editorial should be read as the point of view ‘from and only’ of primary care; I do not think that from a global vision of the epidemic it is feasible now what the text says, with more than 500 patients only in the Catalan ICUs, for example”.

In addition, as I pointed out on Twitter, as a result of the editorial and the Government’s plans to get flu the covid, Antoni Sisó, president of the Catalan Society of Family and Community Medicine (CAMFiC), the Catalan branch of Semfyc, the situation before the epidemic in the CAPs was not idyllic either. It is not the normality to which one would like to return.

Primary doctors feel little supported, when they bear 85% of the care burden of covid. The aspect that overwhelms them the most is the administrative procedures such as declaring the positives or, above all, sick leave, which with the sixth wave have multiplied. “It is time to bet definitively on self-declared casualties for mild acute pathology, as is already done in other states,” says the editorial. And this is surely signed by all primary care doctors. The Minister of Health, Josep Maria Argimon, has also requested it this afternoon.

What burdens doctors the most

Sellarès points out that each doctor has gone on to do 20, 30, 40 discharges a day “instead of visiting their patients with diabetes, for example.” Supports the adoption of the system of other countries – which have even expanded with covid – in which short leaves for minor health problems, such as colds, flu or now, covid cases, are made through a responsible declaration of the worker of his illness and that the company accepts.

José Martínez Olmos, a professor at the Andalusian School of Public Health and who was general secretary of the Ministry of Health in the government of Rodríguez Zapatero, also does not understand how issues such as casualties have not been resolved, after six waves, for example, involving the labor mutuals, so that they make the discharges and discharge these procedures to the primary doctors.

