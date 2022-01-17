Fans throw objects at Cowboys players after loss to 49ers

Videos of fans throwing things at Dallas players as they walk off the field circulate on social media

The fans of Dallas Cowboys suffered yet another postseason disappointment, with the franchise losing at home in Wild Card Round before the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, in a game in which they never had an advantage on the scoreboard.

Some fans showed their discontent throwing items at players as they headed for the tunnels that lead to the locker rooms.

#Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! pic.twitter.com/mlVttbFlpg — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 17, 2022

Videos of the incident at AT&T Stadium circulated on social media.

The cowboys were seeded No. 3 in the National Conference, after capturing the title of the NFC East Division with a mark of 12-5. But, that didn’t stop them from stumbling home to some 49ers who arrived seeded No. 6 in the conference, as a Wild Card team from the West.

It was the first appearance of Dallas in playoffs under the command of the head coach mike mccarthy.

Dallas he has only won one postseason game in the past seven years.

The Cowboys always played from behind throughout the entire game against the Niners. AP Photo

The owner and general manager of the cowboys, Jerry Jones, said he was “extraordinarily disappointed” in his team after the loss, noting that the Niners “They outplayed us.”

The cowboys they matched their worst penalty mark for a postseason game in the game, with 14 flags for 89 yards.