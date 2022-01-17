Features, prices and more details

After being revealed for the first time in its new generation with the TRD Pro sports car, the new 2022 Tundra now bets on luxury

The Capstone version starts at $ 75,000 as the highest range of this Tundra sporting chrome elements, perforated leather and wood

Again it relies on a hybrid mechanics with the i-Force Max engine with 443 hp and 790 Nm of torque

The new generation of toyota tundra was first presented to us at the end of last year with its finished sports car Tundra TRD Pro 2022, a kind of rival to the F-150 Raptor but in hybrid format that was presented as the most extreme model of the Tundra 2022 range. Now it is the turn of the most luxurious version, which is called Tundra Capstone.

Toyota

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Features

A model that differs from its siblings with the details typical of the highest-end finishes of any self-respecting model: high amounts of trims chromed on the bodywork along with special badges such as the same one that shows this unit on its front door with the Capstone name, without forgetting either a grill with a new design grille, or generous 22 inch wheels also chrome.

Toyota

But of course where this commitment to luxury is most appreciated is inside, where to access we find automatically deployable running boards to facilitate the entrance, where there are also illuminated thresholds with the Capstone logo, and once inside it shows off a careful perforated leather upholstery in black and white that is accompanied by inserts of real wood on the dashboard. There is also a panoramic sliding roof available as standard and windows with reinforced acoustic insulation to further improve on-board comfort in the company of a rear adaptive air suspension.

Toyota

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Mechanics

On a mechanical level, as in the Tundra TRD Pro, we find a i-Force Max hybrid mechanics with a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 with a power of 443 hp Y 790Nm of maximum torque that is transmitted to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission with which this luxurious pick-up can tow up to 5,443 kg of weight.

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Release and Price

This 2022 Tundra Capstone will arrive at North American dealerships in spring this year and will be available in six different colors. At the moment Toyota has not given details about its price, although it is expected to be around $70,000.

Toyota

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io