Fernando Madrigal says goodbye to Miguel Layún with an emotional message

The lack of results in America club resulted in the departure of many elements Cream blue to give entrance to new reinforcements that can collaborate more in the search for championships, especially in the MX League, well the Eagles no longer appear among the representatives of Mexico for the CONCACAF Champions League. In Coapa Titles are always demanded while quality football is on display, a task that, although not easy at all, must be fulfilled in a large institution such as the America. One of the casualties that had been expected for a few weeks was that of Ferdinand Madrigal.

It was recently revealed that Ferdinand Madrigal will play with him Club Necaxa for the present campaign, reinforcing the midfield of the hidrocálidos and leaving the land free for Jonathan dos Santos at America club. However, it is important to note that Madrigal It will only come out on loan with those from Aguascalientes, although it does not seem that it has a guaranteed space in Coapa for the future, so their farewell looks to be permanent. For now, Miguel Layun took the opportunity to publish an emotional detail that Ferdinand had with him by way of farewell.

Through his Instagram account, Miguel Layun shared a story where he wrote, I’ll just say: this one is special, to then show the shirt that he gave him Ferdinand Madrigal on the occasion of his departure, which has his number six that he wore during his stay with the bluecream and a text where he thanks for his friendship throughout his stay with the capital institution. Finally, the signature of the native of León is seen.

One of the coolest things about being here was your friendship. I love you Arturo, thanks for everything.

The short and discreet passage of Fernando Madrigal in Club América

Last year, Ferdinand Madrigal jumped from Queretaro Club to get to the biggest team in Mexico, the America club, an institution that sought to generate greater internal competition in the fight for the midfield. But nevertheless, Madrigal never managed to gain a permanent position, and although Santiago Solari gave him some chances in friendly matches, Madrigal ceased to be considered for this second semester. Now your new destination will be the Necaxa, a team that stands out as one of the weakest in the championship, so it is a perfect opportunity for the midfielder to demonstrate his talent.