First human heart xenotransplantation: Milestone in medicine, successful or not

Author: Dr. Triana Abel Encarnación

Earlier this week, news broke that surgeons at the University of Maryland performed a heart transplant. This heart transplant has been different because it is the first with pig cells that is done in a patient. As a last hope, after being ineligible for a donated heart, 57-year-old patient David Bennett had two options: Undergo an experimental procedure or never know what would have happened.

His donor, a pig, was genetically modified to be compatible with alterations in his genome to have a heart size similar to the recipient heart and the insertion of four human genes to modulate the immunogenic response of the acceptance of this new tissue. Within the three phases of transplant rejection, we could say that this patient surpassed the hyperacute phase. It is still necessary to observe how the patient will react to the next acute and chronic phases, both important to consider the victory of this procedure.

It is essential to remember that, although this is the first heart xenotransplantation, it is not the first heart tissue transplant. Since the 1960s, during the development of mechanical heart valve prostheses, biological prostheses have emerged, an option that was less thrombogenic that avoided being at the eternal mercy of aggressive anticoagulant therapy. Of these biological prostheses, the most successful today are those of porcine origin preserved with glutaraldehyde and possessing antimineralizing substances that delay the calcification process. Bringing heart valve transplants to the conventional was a process that took several decades and is still under development, which means that something similar awaits humanity with xenotransplantation, with the difference that in the 2020s we know the human genome and we have CRISPR-Cas9 technology.

More than 600,000 people in the United States have end-stage heart disease. Most of these die outside the waiting lists because they are not eligible for a transplant or never find a compatible donor. Although this procedure has not yet yielded results on its long-term effect on the patient’s quality of life, it is the “blueprint” that brings hope to the thousands of families who no longer had it. Hopefully this milestone will mean a transformation in access to transplants, not only in the United States but around the world.