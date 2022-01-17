Five psychologists recommend the best books, series and movies to start 2022 betting on well-being and mental health

We enter a new year with all that this implies. 2022 arrives loaded with challenges and goals to meet, but sometimes we forget that it is actually a new opportunity to focus on self-care and develop ourselves emotionally, betting on our well-being and mental health. For this reason, we bring you a list of essential recommendations According to the experts, with the aim that this year you bet, above all, on yourself:

Movies and series:

Eat Pray Love





A film recommended by the psychologist Lucía Cuesta because invites us to seek and find our way. Eat Pray Love is inspired by the homonymous title of an autobiographical book by the writer Elizabeth Gilbert, who was taken to the movies by Julia Roberts in 2010.

It proposes topics with which we can feel highly identified, since there is an existential crisis and the fears inherent in life, such as the fear of illness or heartbreak. According to the expert, this optimistic story leads us to rethink if the life we ​​have is the one we want and to have the courage to change course.

“Don’t let fear stop you and let nothing stop you. Put passion in everything you do. There is the difference between reaching your goals and achieving your goals or staying on the road imagining what could have been, “he concludes.

Life imprisonment





This masterpiece of the seventh art reminds us that good things do not need to be understood. Life imprisonment She is a candidate to see in any circumstance, especially in these times: “Her history tells us about resilience in the face of adversity and generating affective bonds,” explains Rina Reyes, a psychologist focused on anxiety, stress and emotion management.

Ultimately, the exceptional circumstances we are experiencing they test our immune system and our psychic resources, just like the characters in the movie.

Shawshank Redemption [Edizione: Regno Unito] [DVD]

An amazing mind





The psychologist Cristina Martínez proposes An amazing mind because it is the case of a person with a severe mental pathology who learns to live with it, showing the symptoms they present and, therefore, bringing mental illness closer to the general population.

“Peace of mind implies knowing yourself in depth, accepting yourself and forgiving yourself for your past mistakes. It is breaking ties that do not add up in your life and understanding that not everything has an explanation. It is let go of what hurts you and go for what makes you happy. It is not needing external approval because your own approval is enough,” says the director of the Mataró psychology and psychiatry center.

The choir boys





This work of art brought to the big screen is a film about the Education in values, the perseverance (without effort nothing valuable is achieved) and the will to live.

“I recommend this film because it helps understand behaviorism through learning and how people change despite personal and social problems”, explains Mercedes Atocha, a clinical psychologist with experience in the treatment of emotional and behavioral problems.

The Choir Boys [DVD]

this is us





“this is us shows the difficulties that a family, The Pearsons, can present, and also deals with current issues such as, for example, fat phobia. Each chapter makes you emotional and you manage to empathize a lot with each character”, collects Nela Larrinaga, health psychologist, neuropsychologist and director of Moana Psicología.

This Is Us: Season 1 [Reino Unido] [DVD]

Modern Love





The members of the Gaztambide 17 therapeutic center like to share part of their lives, both when good things happen to them and when problems or difficulties arise. On this occasion, psychologist Carolina recommends the series Modern Love. Each chapter tells a love story based on the publications of a New York Times column of the same name.

“What I value most about the series is the exquisite sensitivity with which each love story is told, like a unique, human, imperfect story, full of complexities and peculiaritiesCaroline explains.

Modern Love poses love as something foreign to so many molds that have been instilled in us socially, to so much you should artificial and alien to how we function and how we are human beings. It is an approach to love different from that of the fairy tales that have marked us so much (and corseted us), an approach in which there are as many forms and ways of being and loving as human beings”. An approach to love in all its manifestations.

Books:

Man’s Search for Meaning





Cuesta also bets on the work of Viktor Frankl, Man’s Search for Meaning, a shocking story in which the author narrates his experience in the concentration camps since the book brings us closer to the inhuman experiences he experienced in that place where, paradoxically, he found the sense of its own existence.

Man’s Search for Meaning

reasons to keep living





“I found his synopsis very interesting: if you haven’t suffered from depression, an anxiety disorder or any mental illness, it’s easy for you not to empathize with the patient and end up blurting out the first thing that comes to mind, something like ‘calm down ‘” Rina Reyes tells us.

matt haig, author of reasons to keep living, experienced a depression in his own flesh, and that is why he tells us about the fear, misunderstanding and loneliness that he feels at times like this.

Reasons to continue living (The Three Worlds)

The crooked lines of God





the novel of Torcuato Luca de Tena is the other proposal of the psychologist Cristina Martínez for the same reasons: people who find themselves with some mental pathology and their ability to cope.

The work in particular tells us about Alice Gould, a woman admitted to a mental health center. In her delirium, she thinks she is an investigator in charge of a team of detectives dedicated to clarifying complicated cases… but the reality is different: her obsession is to attempt against her husband’s life.

The crooked lines of God (Contemporary)

The gift





“This book talks about dreams understood as projects and I felt very identified”, explains Nela Larrinaga, from Moana Psicología. The gift is a human relations novel that talks about real stories of extraordinary people. In short, a book about the importance of pursuing dreams.

The art of not embittering life





Mercedes Atocha A. also bets on the book The art of not embittering life. In it, its author, Rafael Santandreu, establishes a plan to direct us towards psychological change, improve our relationship with ourselves and overcome those feelings and thoughts that somehow make our lives bitter.

The art of not making life bitter (expanded and updated edition): The keys to psychological change and personal transformation (Disclosure)

Photos courtesy of the different films and publishers