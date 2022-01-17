Flor Rubio reveals her legal conflict against Pepillo Origel | AFP

Juan José Pepillo Origel was making some misogynistic comments against blond flower, the journalist who has even already won a lawsuit against the famous show host.

In case you didn’t know about a process that lasted more than six years, seeking the resolution of the Supreme Court of Justice of the nation, but calm about having been able to emerge victorious in the case.

“I think that when the truth assists you, you have the strength to go to the end, what happened was a scoundrel, it went back because it came from a co-worker whom I trusted but that affected my good man,” says Flor. in interviews with the media.

Furthermore, it ensures that gherkin It not only affected her but also her children and family, who managed to resent the situation, one of the strong reasons why she proceeded to do something legal.

“We cannot allow women to trample on them, to be treated the way they were,” a case that continues to be valid to this day.

It is that despite the fact that feminism has gained strength in recent years, the situation has been very complicated thanks to the customs and people who were with another type of education, sometimes doing things without even thinking about it, in a natural but negative way. .

Flor Rubio assures that Pepillo Origel never approached to clarify or ask for forgiveness.



In addition, Flor Rubio confessed that Pepillo has not approached her for any reason, not even to apologize, despite the fact that everything was made in the media, she never had the opportunity to talk to her and clarify the matter.

This is not a triumph or a failure of either of the two, it is about generating a president as a negative and rogue behavior of many men or even women because this is not something new, “said the journalist.

This is how the situation of Flor Rubio and Pepillo Origel is expanded, and he always defends himself by ensuring that I do not speak in the way that she assures me, saying that she has also asked for forgiveness even though she denies it.