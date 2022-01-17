Focus – A humanitarian crisis threatens New York

J. C. Malone

ANDhe eviction moratorium expired in New York State on Saturday; the $49 billion in assistance to renters from the Federal Government has dried up.

Today, Monday, is Martin Luther King’s birthday holiday.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be the first business day to start the eviction procedures prohibited during the pandemic.

No one knows for sure how many New York renters will face eviction lawsuits.

The latest data available, from 2019, the year before the pandemic, 140,000 eviction lawsuits were filed. That number could triple by the pandemic, to nearly half a million families threatened with ending up on the streets.

Mass evictions will have implications outside of the courts. In the streets, they will trigger crime, begging, abandoned families, homeless, crowded on corners, aggravating physical and mental health problems, even guaranteeing new outbreaks of covid-19.

Just 10,000 families wandering around the city would create an unprecedented crisis.

All this is added to the gradual scarcity and shortages, many stores have totally empty sections.

In New York there are also so-called “soft looting”, people who enter stores with huge bags, fill them with merchandise and leave without paying. Police have not pursued that since the looting that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The capital of opulence is on the verge of a serious humanitarian crisis, with profound political implications.

an election year

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul, who took office in September after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo, faces a serious problem.

Hochul plans a run to retain employment, but is being pressured by property owners not to extend the eviction moratorium.

Neither she, in office, nor the recently inaugurated mayor of New York, Eric Adams, agrees with the possibility of a humanitarian catastrophe in an election year.

This year we will have the mid-term elections in November to renew the registration of the Congress and various state governorships.

Hochul said Thursday that she and the state legislature will seek ways to avert the humanitarian crisis that mass evictions would entail.

The situation is not unique to New York, Hochul and the governors of New Jersey, Illinois and California have asked the Treasury Department for more financial help for renters.

There’s no answer.

This involves a major political problem, the four most important and populous states governed by Democrats in the country are on the brink of a humanitarian crisis. And, for those ironies of life, many people are moving from New York to conservative southern states like Texas, Florida and Arizona.

There is one thing for sure, property owners will have to find their money to meet maintenance, mortgage payments, water, heating and other administrative expenses.

the depressed city

Trains and buses are constantly delayed, the explanation is that many drivers are sick with covid-19.

Times Square is almost lonely, in Bryant Park, in the courtyard of the New York Public Library, yesterday there were no lines to enter the skating rink.

Certainly all this shows that in New York City, the economic recovery has been very timid, it has almost 10 percent unemployment, more than double the national average.

The current rent payment crisis also directly affects New York City revenues, with the rental agreement tax being a significant part.

The moratorium on the eviction of commercial premises also expired on Saturday and more and more companies are giving notice of their intention to let their employees work from home.

That way they save the astronomical commercial rents of lower Manhattan, they can raise their employees’ pay substantially and still save a lot of money.

The city that never sleeps is threatened by eternal sleep; New York is just the screen that reflects a deep national crisis with serious global implications