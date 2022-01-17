Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo prevented from boarding flight because of her dress

The former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, was forced to put on a jacket before boarding a plane American Airlines, because his dress seemed inappropriate to the authorities of this airline.

The influencer and model was about to travel to Cabo San Lucas in order to visit his family, when airline workers told him that I couldn’t travel with that outfit, asking her to wear a jacket or coat to cover her.

Without things getting out of control, the winner of the miss Universe 2012 he did choose to wear another garment to avoid problems and manage to get on the plane. This situation was shared on the Instagram of her sister, Aurora Culpo, who stated that the airline employees had exaggerated, since her sister was not wearing something inappropriate.

And it is that the clothing of the former Miss Universe was casual clothing, worthy of any gym, which consisted of a black tank top and sports shorts that reached almost to her knees.

Precisely on Instagram, a case of another woman who boarded said flight with a similar outfit was spread, but she had no problem boarding. The woman in question was wearing a blue sports top and leggings of the same color, with a light jacket.

“She (the woman in the blue sports outfit) looks beautiful and they don’t care, but she (Olivia) has to cover up,” Aurora noted in her posts.

For this reason, followers of the model pointed out that it was an exaggeration on the part of the airline, since Olivia did not wear a provocative outfit, she simply went with comfortable clothing to travel.

Fortunately, the former Miss Universe had no problems after changing and managed to board her plane without any inconvenience.

​