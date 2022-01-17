Former “Teen Mom” ​​Farrah Abraham was arrested and shared video criticizing the way she was detained

A new controversy added this weekend the former “Teen Mom”, Farrah Abraham. The star of the MTV program was arrested on Saturday night, after allegedly slapped a security guard.

According to different media collected by the Los Angeles Police Department, Farrah Abraham was arrested during a party at a nightclub. Police confirmed to foxnews that security reported that there was a possible fight on the roof of the establishment.

After the guards came to the scene to escort thea former “Teen Mom”, she would have attacked one of them. Everything would have started, after Farrah Abraham and a friend had a fight at the club.

Farrah Abraham’s version

This Sunday, the celebrity shared a video on his Instagram account in which he appears fighting with a guard on the ground and accused that everything was orchestrated by other people.

“I’m posting this because no woman or man should be mistreated, abused, conspired, assaulted, stretched out, recorded and sold on video,” he said, later adding that he will place a restraining order.

As reported, Farrah Abraham called the club to demand their management be sacked and thanked the police for “rescuing” her.

This is not the first time that the former “Teen Mom” ​​has been linked to a situation like this, since in 2018, he pleaded guilty to fighting with a security guard at a Beverly Hills hotel.

Check out the video shared by Farrah Abraham