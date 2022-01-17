From earning millions in Europe and humiliating Piqué, now he does not earn even 100 thousand pesos

Marco Fabián could play in the Expansion League.

January 16, 2022 11:25 a.m.

After appearing publicly to offer his services and return to football after six months of inactivity, Marco Fabian de la Mora could have a new team, although it would not be Chivas, nor a Liga MX club.

According to journalist David Medrano, Marco Fabian would be in talks with the director of the Tepatitlán of the Expansion League, a club that would be willing to give him a new opportunity after his disappointing time at FC Juárez, where he could not score a goal or assist in 24 games played.

The midfielder who once played in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt and who shocked the world by humiliating Gerard Piqué and Barcelona in a friendly match with Chivas, will have to return far from the spotlight of the Liga MX, because although he offered to play for Chivas, the club’s board did not welcome his arrival.

More Chivas news:

Even Martino saw it, but Chivas would let this crack go because of Vergara

How much would Marco Fabián earn in Tepatitlán

According to David Medrano, no player in the Tepatitlan charges more than 100 thousand pesos, so Marco Fabian would have to settle for that salary if he wants to return to football, because so far no other team has offered the former midfielder a contract Chivas.