Gabriel García Márquez is the father of Indira Cato – Music and Books – Culture

The Colombian Nobel Gabriel Garcia Marquez had one daughter out of wedlock, called Indira, whose existence, unknown until now, was confirmed to Efe on Monday by relatives and friends of the writer.

The secret daughter of the Nobel of Literature of 1982 with the Mexican journalist and writer Susana Cato is approximately 30 years old and was “the most sacred and intimate secret of García Márquez”, according to the journalist Gustavo Tatis Guerra, who revealed the news in an article published in the newspaper El Universal, of Cartagena de Indias.

In this regard, Gabriel Eligio Torres García, nephew of the writer, confirmed to Efe that Indira Cato is his cousin, something about which there were rumors among the closest friends of the author of One hundred years of solitude Died on April 17, 2014 in Mexico City, at 87 years of age.

All good, another cousin more.

“She is a little shy, in fact it has been a rather slow process to approach her to the rest of the family, but of course, Indira, we have a communication with her, very good relations”, revealed Torres García, author of the book The Garcia Marquez house.

Indira Cato bears her mother’s surname, since it was Susana Cato who “made the decision not to take the surname García Márquez”, says Gabriel Eligio Torres García, adding: “Everything is fine, another cousin.”

(It may interest you: Gabriel García Márquez would have a Mexican daughter).

Gabriel García Márquez had two children, Rodrigo and Gonzalo, with his wife Mercedes Barcha, who also died in Mexico City in September 2020, and according to Tatis, the writer’s family and friends kept Indira’s existence secret for years “out of respect for Mercedes Barcha and loyalty to Gabo”.

“Indira is a normal girl and thanks to the fact that her mother never allowed them to give her the last name (García Márquez) she was able to grow up calm, study calmly and lead a calm life,” added her cousin in Cartagena.

A well kept secret

Gerald Martin, author of A life, the biography of Gabriel García Márquez, also briefly commented on the case with Efe from London, where he lives.

“I suspected it 30 years ago and I was almost definitely convinced 10 years ago; it is my rule of conduct not to speak publicly about lovers and/or their children without first speaking personally with the people in question,” he said.

Martin added that he would like to “reflect a little before commenting” because “it is news with many implications and consequences for many people.”

For his part, the Colombian writer Dasso Saldívar, Gabo’s first biographer and author of the book Garcia Marquez. The journey to the seed told Efe from Madrid: “I think that any deepening of the subject carries the risk of touching and hurting deep fibers in the protagonists of this beautiful and delicate love story.”

“Now they have the floor, in case they wanted to do it, although I think that neither Indira nor her mother nor her brothers are going to do it, at least for the moment” added Saldívar.

Regarding the reason for keeping Indira’s existence a secret, Torres García said: “I suppose, knowing how I met Gabo, that it was a way not to bother Mercedes, but also to please Susana’s decision, Indira’s mother. “.

“Susana is the one who did not want her daughter to be named García Márquez because Gabo was willing to do so,” she said, adding that as far as she knows, “Mercedes did not oppose Indira’s care at any time because in the end it was her husband’s blood, I say here”.

Three brothers

Gabo’s nephew explained that Indira Cato’s relationship with the writer’s other children, Gonzalo and Rodrigo García Barcha, “is very good, it has always been good. They have always supported her and helped her a lot, they are beyond everything this, they have never said anything and they know that this news was going to come to light and it was going to be known at any moment,” he explained.

According to the Nobel laureate’s nephew, “Gonzalo and Rodrigo always knew of their sister’s existence, from the first moments and they have obviously asserted and respected Indira’s rights. I already spoke with Gonzalo and Rodrigo and they told me to tell the truth and to say what I know,” he said.

A daughter, Gabo’s dream

García Márquez publicly stated on several occasions that one of his dreams was to have a daughter, for which Torres García assured that the relationship between them must have been very good.

“He would have gone crazy with his daughter; Gabo was always very attached to his feelings, more than anything else, towards his children.”

“I understand that Gabo was always in charge of Indira from the beginning and continued to be as long as he endured and left instructions to continue (doing) that way, because what Gabo said was sacred,” added his nephew.

Susana Cato, Indira’s mother, wrote the scripts for the films with García Márquez The mirror of two moons (1990) and You don’t play with love (1991). Perhaps because of that heritage, Indira is immersed in the world of art.

“I know that he works in the matter of cinema, he has made his short films,” said Torres García, who said that a few years before the pandemic she asked him for help to present one of his short films at the Cartagena de Indias Film Festival (FICCI). .

“I told her that I could help her, but we agreed that she would appear completely incognito; just as no one knew her, so it could be done,” he said.

EFE