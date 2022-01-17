Gaby Espino exudes sensuality in a bikini from a yacht and with her handsome boyfriend

In the midst of the wave of rumors for criticism of her boyfriend Miguel Mewad, the spectacular Gaby Espino not only squanders sensuality again wearing a striking yellow bikini from a yacht along with her love, but also boasts of the security and good vibes that have characterized her in recent years.

For some time now, the most spectacular skinny on Hispanic television, Gaby Espino, has been seen happy, serene and taking care of her body in a very dedicated way. Despite Gaby being the subject of strong criticism for her slim figure, the Venezuelan has assured that she is as she loves to be. In fact, during over the weekend she showed off her great body with a very sensual bikini from a yacht, while sailing to watch the evening fall next to the man who stole her heart.

Recently, Gaby Espino made a “Live” on his Instagram account next to his friend Alejandro Chaban. The idea was to teach all his followers how to make a “Vision Board”, which is what many call “The Treasure Map”. There people translate into ideas the dreams they have and the goals they want to achieve. in transmission, Gaby Espino revealed to the former animator of Wake up America that: “He came to have self-esteem on the floor”, seeing that he had neglected himself, but on realizing that he did not have enough energy to do many activities with his children. Immediately, Gaby got to work and told her fans how she managed to recover her great body, show off in a bikini again and have clearer goals.

Since the Venezuelan made these small changes, she has not stopped showing off her figure in sportswear practicing pilates, in string microbikinis and sweeping looks on every red carpet she steps on. Certainly one Gaby Espino She is one of the most beautiful Latinas in Hispanic entertainment.

