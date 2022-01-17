Gene Simmons sends a message to a Mexican cleaning worker who dressed up as ‘The Demon’ | News from Mexico

Kiss is one of the most iconic rock groups, in addition to something that characterizes them is that their members wear peculiar outfits, that is why many dress up as them, but a man in Monterrey went to work as The Demon, character of Gene Simmons, the bassist of the group.

In social networks, the video of a cleaning worker in Monterrey began to circulate. ANDIn the clip, the man is in the garbage truck while I Was Made For Loving You is heard in the background, indicates Milenio.

What most caught the attention of the video was that the cleaning worker was disguised as The Demon, who has also been characterized by sticking out his tongue at his concerts, which is considered one of the longest.

After the video went viral and became a social media sensation, Gene Simmons reacted to it and shared it on Twitter.

This handsome gentleman works at the Sanitation Company in Monterey, Mexico…A powerful and attractive man, if there ever was one! Thank you, Rodrigo. pic.twitter.com/YGE6VHJUg1 — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons)

“This handsome gentleman works at the sanitizing company in Monterey, Mexico. A powerful and handsome man, if ever there was one! Thanks Rodrigo,” Gene Simmons wrote.

As expected, Gene Simmons’s tweet also went viral and has already achieved more than 13 thousand likes, as well as more than two thousand retweets, in addition to several comments from people who were surprised by the video.

Many Mexicans, fans of Kiss, could not help but comment and ask the musician if his plans are soon to return to Mexico. Another who reacted was Celia Lora, daughter of Alex Lora, who simply commented: “Wowww”.