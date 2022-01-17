Get to know the calendar of the Lidom Final Series

With their respective victories last Saturday, the Gigantes del Cibao and the Estrellas Orientales sealed their passage to the Final Series of the Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic (Lidom).

It will be played under a 4-7 format, with the first squad that reaches four victories lifting the championship scepter, starting this Monday at 7:30 at night, at the Tetelo Vargas Stadium in San Pedro de Macorís.

The following games will alternate between the home of the Stars and Julián Javier Stadium in San Francisco, with the second match beginning at 7:00 pm Wednesday, January 19, will continue the action at 7:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Thursday the 20th will be the only day off of the Final Series, with the games resuming on Friday at 5:00 pm, in San Francisco.

The last three games, which will only be played if necessary, will be played consecutively, with the only variation being the schedule: Saturday the 22nd will be at 7:30 a.m. and Sunday the 23rd and Monday the 24th at 5:00 p.m. the afternoon.

Whoever is the winner between both teams will represent the country in the Caribbean Series, which will be held in Santo Domingo and will begin on January 28.

Reinforcement

This Sunday, the Stars chose the Águilas Cibaeñas right-hander, Yunesky Maya, with the first overall selection of the re-entry draw for imported players for the Final Series, and the Tigres del Licey reliever, Pat Ruotolo, in the second round.

For their part, the Giants chose Eagles pitchers Jake Sánchez and Arturo López as reinforcements.