Get to know the most used social networks in Colombia

File photo. | Credit: JEFF GRITCHEN / ZUMA PRESS



Social networks have become an essential part of people’s routine, whether for entertainment, sharing, information and even for work. The case of Colombians is no different, since Raddar, a firm specializing in making consumer observations, prepared a list of the platforms most used by Internet users in Colombia.

WhatsApp takes the first place with a 41.1% participation, because according to the company, it is the most used because it has proven to be fast and effective to communicate, in addition to other services such as WhatsApp Business through which companies can create communication channels with your customers and even make sales from the platform by having options such as catalogs.

The second most used social network is Facebook, since the first Meta platform has been on the market for more than 15 years and is struggling to stay current with the incorporation of tools such as live broadcasts, the inclusion of stories and its compatibility with Instagram and a platform designed for video games that competes with other sites like Twitch and Youtube.

The previous two are followed Instagram with 18.2% participation, which is used as a photographic repository by having a design that benefits the audiovisual. Like Facebook, the social network maintains efforts to incorporate other tools, an example of this is the ‘Reels’, its attempt to monopolize short formats and which competes with trending platforms such as TIkTok.

Youtube It ranks fourth with a 6.3% share among the most used in Colombia, because the video repository, and despite the fact that it is not one of the most used in a matter of time, it is one of the most Colombian users covers , because according to Think With Google, 87% of Internet users are active users of this social network.

Twitter it takes the last position of the list created by radar with a 3.4% participation. Currently the company has incorporated more functions into the platform such as audio rooms, tools to avoid misinformation and is testing others such as live purchases.

The list created by Raddar does not include applications such as TikTok and Kwai, although these platforms have been gaining prominence worldwide, especially the first, which has set trends thanks to content that has gone viral through its application.

TikTok becomes the most popular website in the world

According to the 2021 Internet traffic classifications made by the Cloudfare site, TikTok has become the most popular website in the world surpassing giants like Google and Facebook.

Last year TikTok had managed to sneak into the 10 most visited sites, ranking seventh and being surpassed by the largest sites of Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Netflix and Amazon.

Although the other positions were not affected much, as Amazon moved up a notch and exchanged positions with Netflix, TikTok climbed to the top of the podium.

To make this classification, Cloudfare only selected data from September to December 2020, instead, in 2021 it counted the 12 months and TikTok would have begun to give its first rallies on February 17, 2021.

However, at the end of last August, the platform took over this first position on a more permanent basis.

Also, it should be noted that TikTok, whose parent company is ByteDance, is based in China, making this trending site the only one outside the United States in this top 10.

The increase in popularity of TikTok is not only based on the figures, as companies are also seeing the application as an important marketing focus, “Brands have gone from trying TikTok to turning it into a line of their budget or creating campaigns dedicated specifically for TikTok,” Krishna Subramanian, founder of influencer marketing firm Captiv8, explained to Gizmodo.

KEEP READING:

How to download a video from Facebook

The speaker that works only with sunlight or artificial light, the batteries are over with this device

How to record a WhatsApp video call