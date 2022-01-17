Global Observatory – Latin America: return to power of the progressive movement

The recent electoral triumphs of Luis Arce in Bolivia, Pedro Castillo in Peru, Gabriel Boric in Chile and Xiomara Castro in Honduras, raise the question of whether it is a return of the democratic or progressive left to power in Latin America.

?This reflection becomes more relevant, when taking into consideration that prior to those electoral victories, a reconfiguration was already taking place on the Latin American political map, with the victories of Manuel Andrés López Obrador in Mexico, in 2018; and Alberto Fernández, in Argentina, in 2019.

?Those last two electoral victories, in two of the three main economies in the region, occurred before the spread of Covid-19, which indicates that since before the pandemic there was already a malaise that was expanding and that it was having a political cost in the polls for the governments of the day. ? This discomfort is better understood when starting from the fact that in the five years prior to the pandemic, that is, from 2014 to 2019, Latin America had a mediocre economic growth of only 0.5%. This implied an increase in unemployment, an increase in poverty, social marginalization and an erosion of the purchasing power of the middle class, which, in turn, generated anguish and exasperation.

?With the transmission of Covid-19, the economies of Latin American nations sank further. The contraction in growth during 2020 was, according to ECLAC, -6.8% of GDP, something truly catastrophic.

?Unlike the United States, which to deal with the economic effects of the pandemic, authorized a monetary issue of 6 trillion dollars, or the European Union, which created a recovery fund of nearly 3 trillion euros for the 27 countries members, in Latin America there was nothing like it.

?As a result of the above, the consequence is that Latin America has become the most affected region on the planet, since despite only having 8% of the world population, it carries 22% of the infected and 33% of those who died from Covid.

Global economy, local politics

?Although it is well known that there has always been a direct relationship between the state of the economy and the performance of politics, an increasingly incontrovertible characteristic of the contemporary world is the correlation that occurs between the trend of the global economy and political electoral cycles at the national level.

?The recurring financial crises of the 1990s led, at the international level, to various electoral victories of opposition parties, as was the case, to begin with, in the United States, where the Republican Party, with the candidacy of George W. Bush, prevailed over the Democratic Party.

? In Venezuela, the economic and social crisis, determined by factors, both external and internal, caused the electoral victory of Hugo Chávez in 1999, giving rise to a new wave in the history of Latin America, of predominance of progressive governments in various countries. region of.

?Now then, once the new progressive governments were installed in power, there were changes in the global economy, which translated for Latin America into stability, economic growth and social progress, such as had not been experienced before.

?The years between 2003 and 2013 have been considered the golden decade of Latin America and the Caribbean. During that period, the region experienced average annual GDP growth of over 5%.

?That coincided, from the political point of view, with the coming to power of progressive governments or those of the democratic left, such as the cases of Luiz Inácio (Lula) da Silva, in Brazil; Nestor Kirchner, in Argentina; Evo Morales, in Bolivia; Rafael Correa, in Ecuador; José (Pepe) Mujica, in Uruguay; and Michelle Bachelet, in Chile.

?The economic, social and infrastructure development transformations were remarkable in those countries. The reason was due, essentially, to the astronomical increase in the prices of commodities or raw materials, of which these countries are exporters, generating an abundance of resources to be used in the application of social policies. Thus, jobs were generated, poverty was reduced and the population’s quality of life substantially improved. For this reason, the presidents were re-elected, democratically, in each successive electoral contest.

The pendulum of power

?As of 2014, however, the situation changed. The prices of oil, gas, copper, iron and soybeans, among others, fell sharply. From there, the social protests, the disagreement with the progressive governments of the day and the triumph at the polls of right-wing parties in several of those countries.

?It was from then on that the situation in Venezuela began to worsen, with Nicolás Maduro. But, in the same way, the moment from which Mauricio Macri triumphs, in Argentina; Jair Bolsonaro, in Brazil; and Sebastián Piñera, in Chile.

?In this way, as we have argued, the changes in the trends of the global economy produced political alternations in the region, giving rise, as of 2014, to a new cycle of oscillation of the pendulum, which swung from left to right.

?Now, the winds are beginning to blow in the opposite direction. The accumulated crisis of the pre-pandemic, together with the economic and social impact generated by Covid-19, is beginning to have disastrous political-electoral effects for the Latin American governments of the day.

?For this year 2022, there are two pending presidential elections that will be key to glimpse the future. These are the elections in Colombia, which will take place in May; and in Brazil, which will take place in October.

?Regarding Colombia, all the polls published so far present left-wing leader Gustavo Petro, a former guerrilla fighter and former mayor of Bogotá, as the leader, who unsuccessfully participated in the last electoral tournament of 2018, against the current president, Iván Duque.

?Although the Colombian situation is highly complex, due to the polarization over the peace process, inequity and social protests, there is no doubt that the economic impact of the pandemic will also play a determining role in the voters’ decision.

? Brazil is dramatic. The contrast between Bolsonaro and Lula is abysmal. Currently, the various published surveys give the latter up to a 30% advantage over the current head of state.

?If Gustavo Petro and Lula da Silva emerge triumphant in these upcoming electoral contests, the trend towards political alternation in times of crisis is confirmed; and consequently, at this stage, to the return to power of the progressive movement.