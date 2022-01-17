Goal Juan Fernando Quintero in Colombia vs. Honduras LIVE: the midfielder calmly defined for 1-0 in international friendly | Florida | VIDEO | NCZD | COLOMBIA

It did not weigh him down at all to be one of the most experienced players in the Colombian national team. On the contrary, it filled him with confidence. Juan Fernando Quintero was in charge of scoring the 1-0 of the ‘Tricolor’ in a friendly duel against Honduras this Sunday in Florida.

Barely at minute 10 of the first half, the skilled Colombian midfielder appeared in the area, received a pass from Harold Preciado and did not get nervous. Very calmly, ‘Juanfer’ defined first and overcame the resistance of goalkeeper Luis Aurelio López.

Quintero, after this commitment, will define his future. According to the footballer’s own words, everything is on track for him to continue his career at River Plate, a club to which he will return after passing through Shenzen FC in China, from which he has already been released.

Colombia vs. Honduras: the previous

The setting for the match will be Fort Lauderdale, Florida (USA), where the Colombian national coach, Reinaldo Rueda, and fellow Colombian Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, will take a look at the players they have in the pipeline for the next matches.

Colombia, which is fourth with 17 points in the South American qualifier for Qatar 2022, will host Peru on the 28th of this month in Barranquilla and on February 1 will face Argentina as a visitor.

Honduras will play January 27 and 30 in San Pedro Sula against Canada and El Salvador, respectively, in the octagonal Concacaf (North, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation) for the World Cup in Qatar.

Both Rueda and Gómez called up players from the local leagues for this friendly because this match is not within the dates that FIFA requires teams to loan their players to the national teams if they are called up.

Receives our newsletter : We will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.