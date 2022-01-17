Goodbye ‘Hoy’: After resigning from Televisa and disfiguring herself with surgeries, famous actress debuts in ‘VLA’

Mexico City.- The controversial Argentine woman sabrina sabrok, who rose to fame thanks to Televisa and has impacted the public due to its multiple Cosmetic surgeries, debuted in the morning Joy Come: Weekend just days after appearing on the show Today.

As is known, the famous actress and host has been away from television for several years because she has decided to venture into the adult industry, however, she is remembered for having been part of successful projects in San Ángel such as Rush hour Y big brother.

Sabrina has faced harsh scandals in recent years because in addition to confessing that she suffers schizophrenia, was also accused of abandoning her little girl daughter with autism.

Unfortunately your surgery addiction came very far and Argentina is currently experiencing a complicated moment due to the fact that she suffered a Facial paralysis for bad practice. In addition to speaking exclusively about this situation with the program Today, yesterday morning, Sunday, January 16, appeared on VLA to give more details.

I was living in the United States and looking for surgeons who would inject my lips like that a lot and I couldn’t find them and I found a nurse who offered to put a lot on me,” Sabrok told the cameras. Aztec TV.

Upon returning to Mexico, the model decided to visit her GP and he confirmed that she had been the victim of negligence on the part of the person who increased her lips.

On the right side, when I laugh, you can’t see all my teeth and the eyelid of my right eye is a little droopy, I can’t laugh well, I can’t move my face well.”

Without fear of criticism and after undergoing more than 50 operations, the Argentine also said that she was getting Botox once a week.

