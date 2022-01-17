Guaynaa suffers serious injuries after car accident in Los Angeles

Puerto Rican singer Guaynaa suffered a strong car accident during the early hours of yesterday, Sunday, in the city of Los Angeles, California, the public relations agency reported on Monday French Toast.

The agency said in a statement that The mishap occurred when the car in which the singer was traveling as a passenger was heavily impacted by another vehicle, causing the artist “hard blows and trauma, for which he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.”

Guaynaa, performer of hits like “Chica Ideal” with sebastian yatra, “Se Te Nota”, with her partner Lele Pons, and “Cumbia A La Gente”, with the Blue Angels, has already been discharged and is recovering satisfactorily, the text said.

For his part, Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez, the interpreter’s first name, turned to social networks to thank the shows of support and solidarity.

“Grateful to life, and to daddy God. In the early hours of yesterday, I was the victim of a vehicle accident. Now it’s time to recover. I know that with the support of my family, friends and fans, I will get out of this as soon as possible. Thank you all for your messages and for your calls. I love you!” he said.

The representatives sent a photograph in which the Puerto Rican singer is seen with his eyes closed, lying on a hospital bed, with his neck immobilized and traces of blood on his face. (EFE Agency)

The singer “hopes to continue with his plans to release new music with which he will kick off his releases this year,” he said.

His press representatives described the strong car accident as “spectacular”, although fortunately the artist did not suffer serious injuries.