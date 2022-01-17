Haila responds to criticism about her appearance in her beginnings in Bamboleo

Singer Haila Maria Mompie She has met those who criticized her for the appearance she had in the 90s, when she became known to the public in the Bamboleo orchestra.

Haila shared on her Facebook wall a video of a performance by the group, in which she and her colleague and friend Vania Valdés with shaved heads, a very particular style with which both identified for quite some time.

Apparently, some Internet users were amazed at that style and reacted with memes in which they made fun of the look of the artist.

“This is history, it’s been 30 years in music and the truth is, I have to take my dance off,” said the singer, who recalled that she started in Bamboleo when she was just 18 years old.

“I am blessed to be able to have a past, a present and surely a great future in this profession. (…) I am proud of each of my experiences and each step I have taken until today. Even if you criticize me, nothing will change. Even if you laugh at me, nothing is going to change.”

The interpreter called her detractors of being in a “misery of thoughts” and assured them that Although they enjoy believing that they are doing her harm by mocking her, she will continue to triumph in his carrer.

“I’m going to keep laughing at your little jokes. If I don’t like them I’m going to block you, report or whatever I want because I’m in my right and it’s my image. Ahh, the most important thing, that you know that I’m going to continue succeeding with my music, traveling the world giving away my art, enjoying the love of mine, so don’t wear yourself out, it’s not worth it,” he assured.

Finally, he stressed that Facebook is a social network where he has lots of fans willing to come to his defense.

“I have an army of angels who are my followers, who are not going to allow you to continue in your shit, so the more you spend your time badly spent trying to harm me, I grow in wisdom, followers and as a human being. Now? Speak killer!”, he concluded.

The artist also received numerous comments from fans who expressed their affection for her and advised her not to bother with those who criticize her.

“Always be yourself and the rest behind your back,” suggested an Internet user.

“There are people who have nothing to do and like to make fun of others and not deal with their problems, so they don’t move forward,” said a transport worker.

“Do not pay attention to the ugly or rude comments that they make to you, you will always be and will be the diva of the town. The people who dedicate themselves to doing those things is because their lives are mediocre,” said a singer.

“Your voice and your talent have transcended, the rest is bad envy,” said a resident of the United States.

“Don’t pay attention to the memes, they are not at your level,” asked a woman from Villa Clara.

Only one person from Havana reproached the artist for her position in the face of criticism.

“Haila, you missed the great moment of laughing at the joke and enjoying the good humor. Arrogance has made the highest stars collapse, remember that the public does not forgive,” he wrote.

