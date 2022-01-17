Hall of Fame: How’s the voting going?

“The question that remains pending for Ortiz is whether the drop between what the counter shows and the number that will be revealed on the day of the announcement will be similar to what we have seen with Bonds and Clemens (last year they fell more than 11%) or in other cases (Andruw Jones, for example, was down 5.1%, while Todd Helton was down just 2.4%),” Thibodaux said. “If voters who don’t reveal their votes, or do so after the announcement, treat Ortiz as they have treated Bonds and Clemens, he will most likely end up below 75%. If they treat him more lovingly, as is the case with most other candidates, then he has a real shot at getting into the Hall of Fame on his first try.”