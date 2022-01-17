Havana: ten times fewer buses than ‘before’

in 1958 Havana, with 1.5 million inhabitants, had 2,400 buses. In January 2022 there are 400 buses in service for 2.2 million Habaneros.

Statistics like these infuriate Raúl Castro and the military-civilian gang that usurps power, and astonish Cubans who today are not even 67 or 70 years old.

They infuriate the Castro leaders because they feel overwhelmed by them. They have no way to refute such overwhelming evidence of the disaster that communism has caused on the island. And they astonish those who do not comb gray hair because they discover what they have lost, or are prevented from having, since Cuba was “liberated from capitalist exploitation.”

For something the regime prohibits publishing them. Never have seen or will be seen so eloquent past figures in Granma, Rebel Youth, Cubadebate, workers, etc. By silencing them, the governing leadership takes advantage of the fact that with the unprecedented longevity of the Castroism citizens lose touch with the capitalist past. They didn’t live it.

That facilitates the stories on the way. The Castro elite speaks of “achievements of the revolution” with data that is ridiculous when contrasted with that unknown past for many. Hence the need to refresh historical memory and deflate official lies.

There are 700,000 more Havanans and 2,000 fewer buses than in 1958

Before the Castroism Havana it was one of the most beautiful, modern and “magical” cities in the world. And it had one of the best bus transportation services in the world, with one bus for every 625 inhabitants. Today there is one bus for every 5,500 Havanans, and that bus is breaking down pitifully.

If the bus-habanero ratio of 1958 is applied today, the city should have 3,500 buses in operation, but it only has 400, 11% of those that circulated 64 years ago. Almost ten times less! In other words, with 700,000 more Havanans, the populous city has 2,000 fewer buses than in the middle of the 20th century. And it lacks 3,100 buses to provide the same service of those times.

Such a deficit of buses would only be justified if a train system, underground or not, had been built, as there are in the main cities of Latin America. No “revolution” Havana I would have it decades ago.

But no buses, no metro. It was the director of Transportation in Havana, Leandro Méndez, who a few days ago reported that of the 878 buses in the capital, only 435 are working. But then his subordinate Henry Aldama clarified to Rebel Youth that those were the ones that were “registered”, but that in truth in mid-December only 400 buses were in service. And that, if Aldama did not inflate the number of those that really work.

From a pioneer in urban transport, to a homeless person who begs for alms

And we are talking about a city with a formidable pedigree in urban transport. Havana in 1900 it was one of the first cities in the world to have electric trams, before many cities in Europe (including Madrid) and the vast majority of Latin American cities.

Already in 1862 it had been the second city in Latin America to have horse-drawn trams, after Mexico City (1858). Also in Havana the first automobile circulated in all of Latin America, in 1900. Before, in 1837, it was the first city in Latin America, and third in the world, to have passenger and cargo trains (Havana-Güines, and then to Bejucal).

Until March 1959, when Fidel Castro nationalized them, two private urban bus companies operated in the capital: 1) the Cooperativa de Omnibus Aliados (COA), made up of small owners who acquired one or two buses and put them on selected routes for them; and 2) Modern Buses (AMSA).

The COA had 1,600 General Motors buses, which were the same as those in service in the US. And AMSA had 800 British Leyland buses, popularly called “nurses” because of their white color.

Let us add to this that of the almost 144,000 automobiles that were in Cuba in 1958, according to official data, the vast majority circulated in Havana, including 3,500 taxis, and not dilapidated with 65 years of use or without enough fuel like the almond trees of today, and whose figure nobody knows.

Sure, heto public transport crisis It is due to the “blockade,” according to Méndez, who said that what hits the hardest are the breakages due to lack of parts, the lack of tires, batteries, material to catch punches and oil filters. He also reported that of the 1.2 million daily passengers that were transported three or four years ago (until Venezuelan subsidies collapsed), now there are 500,000 passengers. Less than half.

But instead of privatizing urban transport to solve the problem once and for all, the dictatorship asks for foreign handouts. The last one was implored to Japan and will soon reach Havana a donation of 84 Japanese buses. The transported Havanans will increase to 592,000 daily. The government hustlers do not care about the fate of the other 608,000 Havanans of the 1.2 million mentioned, nor the other million inhabitants that complete the total population of the capital.

Before 1959, COA and AMSA offered a very efficient service, with a frequency of between four and nine minutes between one bus and the next during peak hours. It is enough to see the photos and films of the time when many buses are always seen on the streets.

Today MITRANS experts say that 700 buses, 20 different routes with 30 buses each, are needed to provide good service in the capital. False, 3,500 and no less than 40 routes are needed. But there are only 16 routes with very few buses, some with only one car in service, according to Aldama. And the average frequency ranges between 40 minutes and two hours between one and the other. Or it never happens.

Can we imagine an angry crowd in 1958 waiting 40 minutes or two hours for a bus at Infanta and San Lázaro, at La Virgen del Camino, or at Galiano and San Rafael? How big would the street protests have been?

The government, first with money from the Kremlin, and then from Venezuela, spent hundreds of millions of dollars, perhaps thousands, importing buses from Czechoslovakia (Skoda), Great Britain (Leyland), Hungary (Ikarus), Japan (Hino) , China (Yutong), Russia (PEACE).

But, because they were not private property, because they belonged to no one, those vehicles did not last very long, destroyed due to lack of maintenance, spare parts, disorganization, mistreatment, potholes in the streets, excess passengers, miserable salaries, and the few desire to work that workers have in socialism. Crazy inventions were made like the famous “camels”, armed by hand, without ventilation. The passengers were suffocating with heat.

“New men” assault buses and rob passengers

The last straw is that, on top of all this disaster, today groups of “new men” are assaulting buses and looting passengers, according to independent reports. In the Parque de la Fraternidad, two subjects with guns in their hands got on a bus on route A-5, closed the doors and stripped all the people of their money and valuables.

Also in La Cuevita (San Miguel del Padrón) they robbed a bus and took money and cell phones from all the passengers. And a bus driver in Alamar was assaulted, beaten and left naked in the street. there was never in Havana pre-Castro armed assaults on buses to rob all their passengers.

Anyway, the way things are going, the carts, volantas and quitrines from the times of Arango and Parreño or Félix Varela will return to the Havana landscape. But of more primitive and rough workmanship, and with their coachmen armed with machetes and sticks. Thank you Fidel and Raul!