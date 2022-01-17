High demand in purchases of medicines to treat the ‘flu’

Paracetamol and more paracetamol. This is the best-selling drug in some pharmacies in the country since the rise of the omicron variant. A young man, with evident discomfort in his body, enters a pharmacy in the north of Quito to buy pills for fever and cough, this after celebrating the End of the year with his family. She doesn’t have a prescription and asks the dispatcher for a 5-milligram box of paracetamol and to recommend a cough syrup. The seller does not hesitate to offer you a natural remedy for your condition. Was it infected? Not even he knows.

COVID-19: When and which test should you take? Read more

In this pharmacy, the drug that has sold the most since the beginning of 2022 is paracetamol, since the end of the year holiday passed. The pharmacist commented that “There are many young people who have come to buy medicine for the flu. Of course, we know that this could be COVID-19. We had to advance the supply”.

And so, in many more pharmacies. In the industry of San Isidro del Inca, a popular and busy area in the north of the capital, in five pharmacies the reality is the same: the suppliers had to advance deliveries drugs for flu and respiratory problems. “I no longer had paracetamol, people came to ask for that pill because of the fever. We had to call a sub-distributor to bring us. Congratulations, they did have the drug,” says a pharmacy salesperson.

The first days of January we receive more clients. They came directly to buy pills for the discomfort, the body aches, for the cough. We had to increase orders. Joel Cutucumba, pharmaceutical salesman.

Other medicines in high demand during these days are ibuprofen and azithromycin. The former is an anti-inflammatory and the latter a broad-spectrum antibiotic to treat infections. both medications they are not used to treat the flu, even worse COVID. “Azithromycin was used at the beginning of the pandemic, during the discovery process, to find out which was the most accepted treatment for the virus. Perhaps for that reason they continue to buy deliberately, “said the doctor Jorge Iglesias.

The same situation in the capital is experienced in Guayaquil. Although there is no talk of shortages, drug distributors do face delays in the delivery of products. These and pharmacies of large national chains, even those at the neighborhood level, have seen a growing demand for medications for the common cold, such as amoxicillin, Fluimucil, Lemon-Flu, vitamin C and paracetamol.

COVID-19: The Ministry of Health rethinks herd immunity Read more

John Francis Savior, manager of Public Affairs of Grupo GPF – Fybeca, commented that in recent weeks the demand for flu medications, but thanks to the coordination and prior analysis of the market, they made purchases and orders with their distribution partners to avoid shortages in pharmacies of your chain. They have experienced a delay of up to two days due to the various orders that their business partners receive from various pharmaceutical companies.

For its part, Jump Angie, president of Disprodelsa, told EXPRESO that her business partners, experiencing a 50% headcount reduction for the distribution of their merchandise, they have presented delays of one to four days for deliveries in this distributor.

The problem is not that there is no medicine in stock, it is the lack of personnel in the distributors for the delivery and invoicing of the medicines that are ordered. Angie del Salto, president of distributor Disprodelsa

The pharmacies and distributors Small businesses have also experienced delays in the delivery of medicines, ranging from three days to a week. They comment that there is an increase in orders, but they are selling a limit amount per person to prevent medicines from being resold at inflated prices, as occurred with greater incidence at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

This newspaper sought to know the status of other powerful distributors in the country, such as Quifatex, Leterago, Difare, and even a chain of pharmacies in Manabí, but most of them were able to indicate that due to their spokespersons’ schedules, they could not give response to our concerns. Others consulted distributors They argued that they could not speak to the media about this situation.