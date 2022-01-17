“Hirving Lozano is a package, from champion to imbecile”: Italian TV attacked “Chucky” mercilessly

“Chucky” was sent off in his last game with Napoli.

Hirving Lozano he was sent off in Napoli’s last game and criticism about his level was not long in coming. In Italy there is no need for patience or tact. A TV attacked “Chucky” with comments that leave little room for interpretation: “from champion to asshole, pack, fiasco” and many more painful words received the Mexican attacker.

In the 87TV medium, the journalist Liberato Ferrera had no mercy with Lozano. He destroyed it in the editorial of his program.

“Napoli thought they had bought a champion and bought a normal player instead. The only thing he can do is run after a ball. In recent memory, the player has not scored a memorable goal or even decisive goalsFerrera said.

Lozano received harsh criticism in Italy; It was the 87TV medium that published the opinion Liberato Ferrara who hit the Mexican hard. 🗣️😤 “Lozano was the guy who was supposed to be the strong point of Carlo Ancelotti’s management, which cost 40 million euros and is a fiasco. pic.twitter.com/yUxK882JVM — TUDNRadio (@TudnRadio) January 17, 2022

The Italian journalist concluded with some devastating impressions on the member of El Tri: “The Mexican was bought to satisfy the former coach because they did not bring James Rodríguez and it turned out to be a package… For Lozano, the step from champion to imbecile is short and there is not much to expect in the future either because we have already seen what he can give“.

This season, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano He has played 26 games, adding three goals and three assists. His goalscoring average has dropped considerably compared to the previous campaign, in which he scored 15 goals in 42 duels.