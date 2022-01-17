Honduran Luis Palma arrives in Greece and is already wearing the colors of his new team, Aris Salonica

2022-01-17

louis palm has already reached Greece. The Honduran midfielder arrived on Hellenic soil, where he was expected by staff from the Aris Thessaloniki club, his new team.

The footballer made his arrival on Monday afternoon Honduras after having left on Sunday morning from the airport Ramon Villeda Morales from San Pedro Sula.

Once arriving at the airport Thessaloniki, to the catracho louis palm They put him in his new colors. They gave him a cap alluding to the Aris F.C. and also posed with a scarf.

According to what was reported by the Greek journalist Georgios Sideridis, louis palm He will sign his contract tomorrow and on Wednesday he will hold his first training session with his new teammates and coaching staff from the Hellenic institution.