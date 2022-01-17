Honduran Luis Palma arrives in Greece and is already wearing the colors of his new team, Aris Salonica

2022-01-17
louis palm has already reached Greece. The Honduran midfielder arrived on Hellenic soil, where he was expected by staff from the Aris Thessaloniki club, his new team.
The footballer made his arrival on Monday afternoon Honduras after having left on Sunday morning from the airport Ramon Villeda Morales from San Pedro Sula.
Once arriving at the airport Thessaloniki, to the catracho louis palm They put him in his new colors. They gave him a cap alluding to the Aris F.C. and also posed with a scarf.
According to what was reported by the Greek journalist Georgios Sideridis, louis palm He will sign his contract tomorrow and on Wednesday he will hold his first training session with his new teammates and coaching staff from the Hellenic institution.
“I am grateful to God for the opportunity. Now it’s time to take advantage of it. Going abroad represents a lot, I had been looking for it for days and it finally happened,” he said. louis palm before boarding the plane that took him to Europe.
The 22-year-old Honduran soccer player will have his second experience in soccer abroad but first in the Old Continent, this after having played in the USL from U.S with the Royal Monarchs.
It should be noted that with the arrival of louis palm, the list of Honduran soccer players in Greece thickens, for before him they were Alfredo Mejia at Levadiakos of the second and Debby Flores with the Panetolikosof the Super League.