Horoscope for today, Monday, January 17, 2022 – Prensa Libre

Work and business – you will get achievements at the right time. Influential people have a surprise in store for you. Love: nothing and no one interferes with your partner; harmony will be seductive.

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Work and business: you will delegate the matters that waste your time and you will feel free to earn more. Love: it will express deep feelings and the rescue of harmony will be real.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Work and business: it will transform the work environment and you will feel relaxed. The others will cooperate. Love: your erotic capacity will light the fire of a worn romance.

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Work and business: things flow in your favor. Get definitions that increase profits. Love: someone proposes an adventure; if you want something lasting, it will not be the way.

LEO (July 23-August 22)

Work and business: the need to expand your business arises, but it is advisable to study the terrain well. Love: shared pleasure as a couple will grow; meetings will happen.

VIRGO (August 23-September 22)

Work and business – your activity will take the lead and become a success. Take precautions. Love – a dream trip ignites the decaying attraction; the couple grows stronger.

LIBRA (September 23-October 22)

Work and business: beware of curious but attractive proposals. There are hidden risks. Love: for behaving stubbornly, you will not perceive a show of affection.

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21)

Work and business: the lack of initiatives and the shortage of ideas will end. Success is confirmed. Love: your desire for freedom makes your partner uncomfortable. Offer trustworthy attitudes.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21)

Work and business: a business will have a key that should not be revealed. Your economy will grow. Love: their innocence exerts a certain seduction and favors the beginning of romance.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 20)

Work and business: claims and delays; activity will suffer. Don’t get complicated. Love: you quickly connect with your partner’s desire and everything runs smoothly.

AQUARIUS (January 21-February 19)

Work and business: you resist new ideas but success convinces you of their effectiveness. Renewed team. Love: its strong seduction will attract people with very different attributes.

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Work and business: your creative genius will give answers that will be incorporated by others. Love: a subtle gesture will be clearer than a thousand words. Full harmony in the couple.

If your birthday is today, you are a person: introverted and a dreamer. He likes to brag about fantastic adventures.