How much is the fortune of Pete Davidson, boyfriend of Kim Kardashian?

Peter Davidson revolutionized the networks after a paparazzi released photos where he appears hand in hand with the famous Kim Kardashian, with whom he is starting a new relationship. Kim is one of the wealthiest women in the world, so Pete had to work very hard to get to her, check out how much the fortune of the American comedian of the moment.

Despite what everyone might think, Pete and Kim enjoy a low-cost relationship because, although the largest of the kardashian She was used to an ostentatious life with rapper Kanye West, her ex-partner, with the comedian she tries to be simpler, so it is not uncommon to see them eating a $10 pizza and ice cream from McDonalds in Los Angeles.

Peter Davidson He rose to fame after a couple of Comedy Central stand-ups in which he stood out, drawing the attention of Ariana Grande. The singer fell in love with Pete’s excellent sense of humor and they began a courtship that propelled the comedian’s career through the roof.

Ever since he appeared in the public eye, Peter Davidson He became an icon, being one of the current artists who best lands the concepts of the new era of fashion. He participated as a model for GQ magazine, curiously with actress Julia Fox, current girlfriend of his love rival, Kanye West.

Pete Davidson and Julia Fox for GQ

How much is Pete Davidson’s FORTUNE?

In addition to comedy, guest appearances, hosting, and modeling, Peter Davidson He diversified in the industry and opted for the seventh art where he already has several films and one as the protagonist. The most important of his appearances on the big screen was a brief space in the film “Suicide Squad” by James Gunn in 2021.

His other recent film work was “The King of Staten Island”, a story starring the same Peter Davidson which managed to position itself as one of the most viewed films the previous year. Perhaps because of this and his great sense of humor he conquered kim kardashian, who seems very much in love with him.

Thanks to all that Peter Davidson achieved in recent years thanks to his bad boy publicity, he won around 8 million dollars that make up his heritage and that helped him conquer the beautiful kim kardashian. In Mexico your fortune would be something like 162,440,000 of weights.