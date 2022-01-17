How the wearable device works that could prevent premature ejaculation

It is estimated that a third of men experience premature ejaculation at some time in their life (Getty Images)

It is estimated that One third of men experience premature ejaculation at some time in their life. For them, the problem can be a source of great embarrassment, but if a new wearable device can do what it claims, the solution is yet to come.

At Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the largest meeting to learn about new technological inventions, a new company that specializes in sexual health and wellness, Morari Medical, presented a portable patch and accompanying app which, once placed between the scrotum and the anus of a man, prevents premature ejaculation.

It’s a statement, Jeff Bennett, CEO of the company, asserted: “PE (premature ejaculation) is the most common male sexual dysfunction and is experienced by 30% of men. Morari Medical is using science and data to address it and restore confidence in sexual health. Our mission is use the latest technology to rethink climax control and serve millions of men to boost pleasure, improve self-esteem and live a full and healthy sex life.”

The device is placed between the penis and the anus to inhibit or interfere with nerve signals between the genitals and the brain (Morari Medical)

The device works with a neurostimulation that temporarily inhibits or interferes with the signals carried by the nerves between the penis and the brain. It produces small electronic stimuli that can help men avoid premature ejaculation and make it easier for them to increase their sex.

The product It is made up of a small battery, a Bluetooth transmitter and a ‘wireless’ transdermal electrical neuromodulation unit. Once it is connected to the mobile phone, users can increase or decrease stimulation of the apparatus.

For now, the device is in a prototype phase . Nevertheless, the company plans to launch the product on the market in 2023. At the moment, the price with which it will go on sale has not been announced.

In many cases, premature ejaculation is a problem of psychological origin that can be solved through appropriate therapy (Getty Images)

In many cases premature ejaculation is a psychological problem that can be solved by appropriate therapy, but the shame and fear of exposing it to other people means that there are many men who drag this problem for years in secret.

For the psychologist and sexologist Cecilia Ce, at the time of a sexual encounter, “It happens that many times we put the focus on the result. We observe and analyze what happens externally, what we do, what we don’t do, if it goes as expected or not, etc. And also based on that we draw conclusions that are not usually very positive. We got bogged down in wanting to reverse but we continue to put the focus outside.

“Exists an inordinate expectation to ‘last’, strong anxiety around penetration, and a disconnection with genital sensations that generates difficulties in the recognition and control of ejaculation. Much of this discomfort is worked on by providing the right information, working on anxiety, developing healthy habits and a better connection with our body and with the other”, he explained to Infobae the specialist.

And he concluded: “Sexuality goes far beyond what a penis does or doesn’t do. and if we could embrace this concept, many of the anguishes that we go through before, during and after the encounter with another would disappear”.

