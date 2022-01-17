How to buy and sell technology on Wallapop safely and legally

Wallapop allows the sale and purchase of millions of items. Do you know how to do it right?

Buying and selling on Wallapop is something we do frequently if we have a spirit of renewal. The junk at home bothers us more than necessary, and giving them an outlet is always a great idea. In terms of technology, there is no doubt that it is about one of the most recurrent fields when buying and selling. We change mobile phones very often and there is always someone at Wallapop willing to get hold of a phone, tablets or computer at a good price.

However, How to make purchases and sales with a guarantee on Wallapop? What if we have a business? This and other doubts are resolved in this article. This way you can manage your transactions with much more security.

Wallapop, the most successful platform

Wallapop was born in June 2013, but it wasn’t until October of that year that it started up. It picks up the spirit of other buying and selling platforms, but brought to the smartphone. Wallapop is originally intended as a system between individuals and that they can meet in person. Sales by hand are the origin of Wallapop, which is not until later when they incorporate the delivery system.

And it is also a later time when Wallapop creates a division called Wallapop Pro, aimed at professionals and in which they can sell their products. Although Wallapop is free, Wallapop Pro has a cost of 39 euros per month. If you are able to generate many sales, it is an interesting fee, since it is the same monthly fee that Amazon has for its sellers.

However, not all users are willing to pay the Wallapp Pro fee, either because they do not have a business or because their sales volume is not high. This series of considerations on how to legally buy and sell technology on this platform is for them.

Some preliminary advice if you are a buyer

If you are interested in products that are advertised on Wallapop, you always have the option to mark some as favorites. Good communication is always key when it comes to being able to get that item. There is a widespread custom of wanting to haggle directly over the item, and it is done without any hesitation. Be very careful, this is a practice that usually annoys sellers a lot, especially when they indicate that the price of the item is Not negociable.

If you consider that an item has a price that does not adjust to reality, it is probably that it does not suit you, look for another similar one. Making a negotiation only arises if the item has some type of defect or the seller has announced that the price has a certain margin of reduction.

Once an agreement has been reached, you have to find a place to meet, the most convenient being a public place and in full view of everyone. Punctuality is very important, if you are going to arrive a little later, notify the seller through the messaging platform. If a price has already been agreed, do not take advantage of the presence to start a negotiation. The seller will probably turn around and walk you out. Don’t waste his time.

When you have the item in your hand, examine it carefully in case you find any type of flaw or defect that is not outlined. If so, let the buyer know and take the opportunity to indicate that you want a discount for those defects. It will probably be accepted willingly.

Take the money in the exact amount prepared by a secure payment system, such as Bizum. Goodbye with cordiality and that each one enjoys his own, you of your article and of his money and of having freed himself of an object that he does not need.

And others if you are the seller

For to succeed with a sale on Wallapop that the article is as detailed as possible. Currently, any mobile phone takes your photos of a spectacular quality. Take good care of that sense, an advertisement with good photos and in large quantities has many possibilities of being sold before.

The price you put for your item is a question that responds to both personal and market criteria. If it is very high, it will probably stay on your wall for a long time without anyone paying attention to it. Buyers are not stupid and continually compare products similar to yours and in the same condition. Detail everything you can about the sale, condition of the item, time of use, if it has any type of defect, whatever comes to mind to provide information to your buyer.

Putting yourself in his place is the best way to understand him. If you are going to make shipments, Wallapop has its own system for it, do not forget to check the measurements and weight of the item. If it is wrongly calculated, the Post Office will not accept it.

Also indicate the preferred payment methods, it will greatly facilitate the work of those who want to buy from you, indicates whether or not there is room for negotiation. Getting positive reviews is as simple as spending a little time showing your ad and meeting the buyer. If you are going to make a shipment, from the moment of purchase you have five working days to deposit it in the post office, once that time has elapsed, the shipment will be cancelled.

How to buy and sell technology well on Wallapop

Wallapop’s buying and selling of technology is always quite sensitive. If you want to do it correctly, you can agree whether you are a buyer or a seller on a purchase-sale contract. This is a way to formalize the process, it must detail all of the following:

Item description and price.

Declaration by the seller to deliver an item in certain conditions, and another by the buyer in which he exonerates the first of any type of hidden defect. This is so because the buyer declares to know the article well. Hence the importance of examining what you have in your hands for as long as it takes.

Signature of both.

Our tax system indicates that it will be the buyer who pays the Property Transfer Tax. In this way, the buyer will be the one who, once the transaction is finished, will be in charge of filling in the form 600 of the Tax Agency, and paying this entity 4% of the value of the product.

On the other hand, the seller will only have to declare in his tax return the capital gain of the product, his benefit. Maybe for mobile devices it doesn’t make much sense, but Imagine that you have a highly valued and old mobile that reaches an exorbitant price in the market because it has been revalued. The benefit you are going to get would far exceed what was paid at the time for that device.

It is very important that, if you are the seller, you always deliver the original invoice for the product. If it is under warranty, the user may claim directly to the manufacturer any type of defect that arises as long as it is within the first two years. Nothing happens because your personal data appears, but the seller can give you the invoice with his hidden data, You are not committing any type of illegality as long as you do not cover the serial number or the IMEI of the product if it has one.

Thus, your transactions in Wallapop will be totally safe and legal, so you will be covering your back in case of any type of inconvenience.

