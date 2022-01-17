How to do the quick catch trick in Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO is a game that, beyond all the additions that it has been incorporating over the years, is especially based on one mechanic: capturing. It doesn’t matter if you already have it, you have to capture all of them to get stardust and experience points.

The problem is that can be a bit tedious at times because of the Poké Ball animation and the three spins. It is very slow and makes you lose a lot of time, especially when you have to spend several balls on it. And it’s especially annoying at events where you have to take advantage of time.

Nevertheless, there’s a glitch quick capture that is extremely simple. The time it has been running shows that Niantic is aware of the annoyance in the animations and wants to help players solve it if they wish.

To use it, when you go to capture the Pokémon, press and hold the ball symbol or the berry symbol with one finger and move that finger, without lifting it from the screen, to the other end. Now Throw the ball and once you hit it, lift your finger and run away by pressing the corresponding symbol on the top left.

A convenient way to do it is, if you are right-handed, use the thumb of your left hand to press the balls symbol and take it to the other side, since you have a quite natural grip. The same applies if you are left-handed, simply use the one on your right hand and press the berry symbol.

In your inventory you can check if you have captured it or not, but if you still see it on the map, click on the Pokémon again and, if this is not the case and it has not fled, you can try to capture it again. There is only one thing you have to keep in mind: it does not work well with incense or with Meltan boxes.

If you want to get even more out of it, go to options and disable AR+. Then on the capture screen enable augmented reality and you will get rid of the three seconds of initial animation, although making excellent shots will be a bit more complex.