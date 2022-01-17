How to make the Apple Watch music player not appear automatically

If you want you can remove the automatic music player that appears on the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch is an extension of our iPhone on multiple occasions, and there is one especially that, either you love her or you hate her. We are talking about media player that automatically appears on the Apple Watch screen when we are listening to music, podcast or even a video.

This function of the Apple Watch allows us to control what is played on the iPhone from our wrist. We can pause what is playing or go to the next song without having to touch the iPhone. It is a very interesting function, however, completely covers the face of our watch when replacing it with the controls. And it is something that can become desperate.

How to hide Now Playing on Apple Watch

If you are one of this type of users, of which don’t want playback controls to appear on Apple Watch automatically, we will teach you how to remove this function. Its name is “Now Playing”, and you can make it never appear again. Follow these steps:

open the app Settings on the Apple Watch. Click on screen and brightness. Low and turn off the Open audio apps automatically switch.

You can disable this setting also from the Watch app on the iPhone and going to Display and brightness and turning off the switch Automatically open audio apps., it’s the same setting as from the Apple Watch, and you may find it more comfortable to do it from there.

Once you have Now Playing turned off on Apple Watch, audio controls will no longer automatically appear on your watch screen. But nevertheless, you will see a small icon with a “play” in the upper area that, when pressed, will open these controls again. So you can still control your music from your wrist, but only when you want.

It is true that this little automatic player can be very useful in certain situations, especially when we don’t have the iPhone nearby, however you probably don’t want it to appear constantly. By disabling this option, you will be able to access the player only when you really want to, and the face of your Apple Watch will not be covered.

