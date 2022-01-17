How to prevent your browser from consuming so much RAM on your computer

Image : Google

You probably use the browser for endless tasks: surfing the Internet (obviously), watching videos, preparing documents, spreadsheets… And all of this can quickly cause your browser to start consuming a significant amount of resources of your computer, especially if you start to accumulate open tabs.

However, there are ways to prevent this from happening, no matter what browser you’re using. With a little care, you can ensure that the browser is using the minimum possible amount of RAM so that the operation of your Mac or your PC is not affected.

Browser settings you need to know

First of all: the fewer browser tabs you have open, the better, at least when it comes to memory. While it’s tempting to leave everything open, it’s beneficial to gradually close the tabs you’re done with. Close without fear.

If you can’t reduce the number of open tabs, you still have other options. First, keep your browser software up to date. These updates often include optimizations and tweaks that lighten the RAM (and CPU) your browser uses.

Your browser task manager will show you which pages consume the most RAM. Image : Google Chrome

If you open the Task Manager of your browser you can see which websites and tabs consume the most resources. In Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, you’ll find it in the “More tools” drop-down in the browser menu. Unfortunately you won’t have this option in Safari.

Browser extensions are also another aspect that may be consuming RAM. Any plugin that you are not actively using is just consuming system resources that can be used for other tasks. . Open the list of extensions of your browser and remove the ones that are not necessary.

Image : Microsoft Edge

There are several specific settings s of your browser that you can try. Hardware acceleration can be helpful on some computers, as it will handle some tasks to the graphics processor. go to System from the Chrome or Edge settings page, or to general in Firefox settings (you may need to first uncheck Use recommended performance settings). In Edge you also have a number of built-in tab management options, which allow you to automatically put tabs to sleep.

All manufacturers suggest that you reset the application to its original values ​​to lighten the load on your computer, as there may be some overload due to extensions or cached data. So you can do it in Google Chrome, MozillaFirefox, Y Microsoft Edge.

Extensions to reduce RAM usage

There are many extensions that can optimize the performance of the browser and reduce the amount of RAM it consumes. (mainly controlling how many open tabs are running). You may have to experiment with which ones work best for you, but there are plenty to choose from.

For example, Auto Tab Discard close tabs after some time of inactivity, thus freeing up CPU and RAM. This add-on comes with many options, such as the ability to whitelist certain tabs so that they cannot be closed, exclude tabs that play videos or music, etc.

Image : Auto Tab Discard

In a similar vein, though only for Chrome and Edge, it’s The Great Suspend. The tabs won’t close, but will go to sleep when they haven’t been used for a period of time, so you’ll need to reload them when you need them again . here you can also specify that certain tabs are never suspended.

OneTab, which works in Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari take a slightly different approach. Its main feature is the ability to quickly turn a row of tabs into a list. This does what you u browser no longer have have to manage the demands of all those tabs, but you can still retrieve them with one click ( and all like group if necessary) .

Image : OneTab

Another way to control the voracious proliferation of eyelashes is Limit Tabs. What this add-on does in reality is limit the number of tabs you can have open at the same time, so if you try open more, it is closing tabs . Can choose if you close the eyelash more recent , the least used, that of more to the left, etc.

More complete tab managers are also available, such as Session Buddy. Can save tab groups and organize them with a variety of useful features . Is extension can be one more productivity tool besides helping you Minimize the amount of RAM you these using.