How to show off a flat stomach with 5 exercises

Related news

The abdominal flaccidity It is one of the biggest concerns among women and men over 40 years of age.

It is a body area with little retraction capacity because it is genetically prepared to relax during pregnancy or when kilos are gained. In addition, over time, this much thinner dermis loses collagen and flaccidity is more evident.

“To have a flat stomach, the first thing you need is have a low fat percentage, ensures Jorge Herranz, coach at the David Lloyd Aravaca Center and adds that “for this, you need to have a balance diet in which green leafy vegetables predominate because it will help, above all, to purify the body and with fluid retention. Always supervised by a nutritionist. Also, it is important stay hydrated to avoid abdominal inflammation, and of course, combine it with exercises with which the whole body is worked in a global way”.

The sports expert is a strong advocate of a healthy diet and in accordance with the activity carried out. “It’s not that diet is important, it’s that it’s the most important thing. I can give you a spectacular exercise routine and train like a beast, but if you mess it up with your diet and eat many more calories than you are burning, what you are going to do is gain weight, which will never give you a flat stomach”, nuances

For those who expect a miracle with the practice of a certain exercise, the coach assures that “there is no localized exercise, far from it, that makes the abdomen stay flat. The closest thing may be hypopressive, because they help reduce the abdominal perimeter if you are very used to handling them and above all, in cases where there may be a rectus abdominis diastasis due to pregnancy or abdominal dilation. But if what you want is a flat stomach, you need eat well and work strength and cardio”, confirm.

How much exercise a week?

Experts say that consistency is the most important thing to achieve optimal results. “The ideal is to three strength sessions and two cardio sessions, about 40 or 45 minutes each, because doing longer workouts can be heavy and it would cost more to get the adherence we are looking for because the most important thing is to be constant over time, “says David Lloyd’s trainer.

Jorge Herranz advises performing an exercise routine that includes squats, push-ups, burpees, climbers and planks with 4 or 5 series depending on the physical state of each one, and 10 to 15 repetitions each exercise, with one-minute breaks between them. In the iron you must invest from 30 seconds to a minute.

squats

With your legs shoulder-width apart, clasp your hands together and place your arms bent at the elbow, at a 90-degree angle. As you descend, as if you were going to sit on a chair, keep your buttocks back, keeping your back straight, avoiding leaning forward.

push-ups

Place your hands aligned at shoulder height, just below and separate the fingers of the hand to better support your own body weight. The body straight on the mat. Activate the abdominal area and the buttocks to maintain stability and not force the lower back. Slowly lower your body and bend your elbow back and out. Then come up with your whole body pushing against the ground.

burpees

From a vertical position, lower yourself down and bring your palms to the ground, jumping your feet back. Touch your chest on the ground doing a push-up and pick up your feet again. Finally, jump up to get vertical again while clapping your hands above your head.

climbers

With our hands resting on the ground, with our arms and body stretched out and keeping our back straight, we bend our right leg and try to get it to reach our chest and bring it back again. Alternatively, we bend the left leg and bring it to the chest, and back again, and so on. It is important to keep a steady pace and not push your butt up.

plates

Face down on the mat and with your body fully stretched, support your weight on your forearms and toes. The arms should remain bent, straight and below the shoulders. Activate the glutes and abdomen, and stretch the heels. After 20 or 30 seconds, support your whole body on the ground to rest.

Follow the topics that interest you