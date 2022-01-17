“I come to a team that is champion and we have to continue on that path”

2022-01-17
Olympia He already has his new technician at home. The Argentinian Pablo Lavallen arrived at Honduras and you will immediately get in touch with your new players.
The South American coach, who has not worked since the end of 2019 after leaving Columbus of Santa Fe, came with his coaching staff with whom he will work on the Honduran four-time champion. Although the only one who did not come was Javier Sodero, his goalkeeping coach, for having tested positive for covid.
“Just now we are going to present ourselves at the club and we are going to see how we continue forward”, were the first words of the Argentine Pablo Lavallen upon arrival at the international airport palm tree, in Comayagua.
“I want to have a good tournament, win the championship and continue to grow as a team. I will put all the effort to continue at the top. I know that I come to a team that is a champion and we have to continue on that path, ”he later released before questions from the sports press.
Asked if he knew anything about Honduran soccer and the Olympiahe explained. “It’s very physical, strong football, with a lot of direct play, logically we’re going to try to enhance that and add a few more things to it”.
Lavallén does not have his papers in order yet and could not be on the bench on the first date with Old León. “We are going to see that, because there are some permits and apostilles that were missing in Argentina to be able to have permission to direct here in Honduras.”
About his new team, the Olympia, he expressed. “I’ve seen a lot, the players, I know it’s a complete squad but the day-to-day experience is what gives you the most perspective”.
Regarding the transfer of Bryan Moya It was clear and he gave the endorsement. “They consulted me, I already knew him from having played him against Colón de Santa Fe in the Copa Sudamericana, he was in Zulia, he seems like a great player to me.”
“We still don’t talk about that, about positions. We will talk about it with the board if more come, now we will meet with the president and the sports director to see, we are quite informed, there is a lot of enthusiasm ”, he closed by saying about the arrival of possible reinforcements.
THE ARRIVAL OF LAVALLÉN IN HONDURAS