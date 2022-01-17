“I come to a team that is champion and we have to continue on that path”

2022-01-17

Olympia He already has his new technician at home. The Argentinian Pablo Lavallen arrived at Honduras and you will immediately get in touch with your new players.

The South American coach, who has not worked since the end of 2019 after leaving Columbus of Santa Fe, came with his coaching staff with whom he will work on the Honduran four-time champion. Although the only one who did not come was Javier Sodero, his goalkeeping coach, for having tested positive for covid.

“Just now we are going to present ourselves at the club and we are going to see how we continue forward”, were the first words of the Argentine Pablo Lavallen upon arrival at the international airport palm tree, in Comayagua.

“I want to have a good tournament, win the championship and continue to grow as a team. I will put all the effort to continue at the top. I know that I come to a team that is a champion and we have to continue on that path, ”he later released before questions from the sports press.