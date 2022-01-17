“I didn’t mind being Barça’s ‘bench warmer'”

Alex Song has analyzed his past in elite football, where he belonged to both Arsenal and FC Barcelona. The ex player of the ‘gunners’ has revealed that he moved to the Barça club from the English entity in 2012 solely for money. Through an Instagram chat with NBA star Pascal Siakam, the 34-year-old Cameroonian made multiple confessions.

“Most footballers live beyond their means. I was at Arsenal for eight years, but only started making a good living in the last four. That was because my salary went up a lot, but also because I realized how wasteful I was. When I first joined them, he earned 15,000 euros a week. He was a young boy and he was ecstaticSong said.

“I wanted to rub elbows with the big guys. I could shop wherever I wanted and have crazy nights out. I would go to training and see Thierry Henry, the King, show up with a real gem of a car. I told myself that I wanted the same car at all costs. I went to the dealership, signed the papers and the loan, and thus I had the same car as The King. But I swear I had to return it two months later. All my money was being spent filling it up with gas. I told them: ‘Give me a Toyota, this car is too much for me'”, confessed the Cameroonian.

After this decision, he was immediately questioned: “The day after I went to train, Thierry asked me: ‘Where is your car, son?’ I told him that he is on a higher level than me. During all my time at Arsenal, I couldn’t even save €100,000.while people thought he should be a millionaire.”

Arrival in Barcelona

Likewise, Song referred to his transfer to FC Barcelona: “When Barcelona offered me a contract and I saw how much I would earn, I didn’t think twice. I felt that my wife and children should have comfortable lives once I finish my degree. I met the sports director of Barça and he told me that I would not play many games, but I did not care, I knew that now I would become a millionaire. I didn’t give a shit about being a benchwarmer at Camp Nou for the money I made”.