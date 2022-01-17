I have exchanged my TV for this Chinese mini portable projector and I don’t want anything else

Related news

My television in the living room is about to turn seven years old and for some time the idea of ​​retiring it for another model has been in my head; and if it is large, with 65 or 75 inches, the better. However, lately I see in the social networks of friends and acquaintances in Spain that in their homes they have replaced this device with a projector. I admit it, since then I have wanted to join this current and, although I already had a contact with this world with the LG CineBeam, I have finally been able to be a month with a portable model: the Heyup Boxe.

For a long time I barely watch television, in fact, I rarely turn it on other than to watch the news or football matches that are played free-to-air, which are rare. At home we are more into reading newspapers and watching series and movies on different platforms or playing on consoles. So that The first thing I did as soon as I received the Heyup Boxe portable projector was remove the TV from the living room. I didn’t need it.

The result: a cleaner room that seemed to have gained some space. It is true that in the market you can find more powerful (and expensive) high-end projectors than Heyup Boxe, such as The Premiere from Samsung or the mentioned model from LG. Even so, this device, which has a lightweight and compact design so as not to take up space at home, perfectly fulfills its mission at a price of 269 euros. After the test, I no longer want anything other than a projector in my living room.

A ‘minion’ at home

The first thing that catches the attention of the Heyup Boxe projector is its design, since it is somewhat adorable: from the front it looks like a minion, those funny yellow bugs that in Gru’s animated films help him with his plans. It is a projector of reduced size and weighing 2.3 kilograms, which makes carrying it in your hand or in a backpack really comfortable. I’ve even moved it into the kitchen on occasion to project something while cooking.

Heyup Boxe.

Nacho Castanon omicron

Heyup Boxe stands out for being easy to configure and manage. It can be used both connected to the current, and for this it has a USB-C port, and without cable: it has a 7,800 mAh battery with a autonomy up to 90 minutes, which is enough to watch a few movies anywhere.

To use it, you only need find a clean, flat surface to project the image, and in this case we use the wall of the house that is white and without gotelé. The projector comes with a fairly simple remote control with a few buttons, but enough and it is easy to use.

Heyup Boxe.

Nacho Castanon omicron

The appearance of the projector may make one think that it is a fragile device, but far from it. It is designed to be durable and for that reason it is safe against dust and the lens has a lifespan of 25,000 hours. In addition, it has 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, along with an Amlogic T972 processor, which can be found in some televisions.

Up to 120 inches

With this device I have gone from having a 49-inch television to an image up to 120 inches in the living room. A screen size that can be configured from the projector’s own menu, which has four corner trapezoidal correction to better adjust the angle and a wheel in its upper area to focus the image until it is clear.

Heyup Boxe.

Nacho Castanon omicron

After that, by establishing an Internet connection, you can now download the applications in the Aptoide TV store, an Android TV layer that includes the most popular ones, such as Netflix, YouTube or Disney+. One of the questions that may arise when using this type of device is whether the image quality is good. In this case, the projector has native 1080p support and it looks reasonably good.

On the wall it looks pretty good, although it gets better if you use a clean cloth or white screen. And of course, the darker the room or location, the better. The brightness is high and the sound is surround, it is heard clearly and with power; This is because Heyup Boxe includes two tube cavity speakers. Thanks to its cooling fans, it hardly makes any noise when it is in operation, so the experience is complete.

Heyup Boxe.

Nacho Castanon omicron

Heyup Boxe also allows the wireless (via Bluetooth) and wired projection of iOS and Android devices. An interesting function for when you are at home with friends or family and you want to show something on your mobile for everyone to see; or even to teach. It can also be used as a speaker and play music.

And what about consoles? No problem, as Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch can also be connected. The projector has an HDMI output in its rear area, which also serves to connect a computer, and even has a Jack of wired headphones to watch content without disturbing those who sleep at home with noise. As for the operating system, it uses FengOS based on Android and is very simple and intuitive.

I buy it?

Projectors are gaining more presence in homes due to the Covid-19 pandemic, since there are many people who do not dare to go to the cinema yet and bet on setting up a room at home. However, these devices are a good alternative to the television, and not only because they save space in the living room, but also because of the price. This is the case of Heyup Boxe (269 euros), with which to have a 120-inch screen for less than the cost of an entry-level TV.

Being portable and having small dimensions is also a strong point, since you can take the cinema anywhere, literally. In addition, it hardly takes up space at home and is quite easy to use. A product that comes from China, but has the European charger. Among its points to improve, the interface is not available in Spanish and some applications need to be polished through updates. Still, it’s an interesting option if you are looking for a cheap projector to have at home.

It may interest you…

Follow the topics that interest you