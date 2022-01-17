”I haven’t heard from my father”

2022-01-17

The Pacific suffered an underwater volcanic eruption that caused a tsunami that affected several countries in the geographical area. The capital of Tonga was one of the most affected cities, like a beach north of Peru where two deaths were recorded. The volcano in question was Hungarian Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai which sent a mushroom of smoke and ash into the air with a shock wave through the surrounding sea.

Oceania’s communications network encounters several failures, which prevents the authorities from knowing in real time what citizens are experiencing.

Pita Taufatofua, the man who went viral in 2016 as Tongan flag bearer at the Rio Olympics and in 2018 at the Winter Games held in Pyeongchang, he made a desperate request through his social networks.