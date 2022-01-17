”I haven’t heard from my father”

2022-01-17
The Pacific suffered an underwater volcanic eruption that caused a tsunami that affected several countries in the geographical area. The capital of Tonga was one of the most affected cities, like a beach north of Peru where two deaths were recorded. The volcano in question was Hungarian Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai which sent a mushroom of smoke and ash into the air with a shock wave through the surrounding sea.
Oceania’s communications network encounters several failures, which prevents the authorities from knowing in real time what citizens are experiencing.
Pita Taufatofua, the man who went viral in 2016 as Tongan flag bearer at the Rio Olympics and in 2018 at the Winter Games held in Pyeongchang, he made a desperate request through his social networks.
“Thank you all for the messages. I don’t have a word from my father or family in Haapai. All communication in Tonga is down. I have set up a fundraiser. While I can’t help the family at this time, I will focus on the country as more information comes out.”
And later he said: “I have not heard from my father in Veitongo or my family who is in Haapai and lives on the coast. I can’t contact them. Everything is in God’s hands. The initial reports have been catastrophic and all communications with my country have been cut off. We are looking for donations to help our island kingdom. We need to rebuild everything that was damaged.” This initiative has raised more than 160 thousand dollars so far.
The volcano caused a wave of 1.2 meters in the capital of the islands of Tonga, Nuku’alofa: “The tsunami has had a significant impact on the northern Nuku’alofa coastline, with boats and large stones thrown ashore,” said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern.