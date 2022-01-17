Iberdrola will invest 22,500 million after winning a mega wind auction in the United Kingdom | Companies

Iberdrola and Shell participated as partners in a mega offshore wind auction organized in the United Kingdom by the regulator The Crown Estate Scotland and have been awarded a large part of it. The process put out to tender a marine area of ​​8,600 square kilometers to install wind turbines with a global generation capacity of 25 GW.

The Spanish multinational and its ally have been awarded almost a third of that capacity. Specifically, 7 GW and with the commitment to make investments in Scotland for an amount of 22,500 million, a large part of which, some 12,000 million, will consist of purchases from local suppliers.

The auction, known as ScotWind, has awarded in this first phase 17 projects that add up to the aforementioned generation of 25 MW in a marine area of ​​7,000 square kilometers. Iberdrola and its partner have obtained two farms and the electricity company a third alone.

Another important novelty is that most of it (up to 15 MW) will be obtained by floating offshore wind technology, which is in the development phase. The project of the group chaired by Ignacio Galán and Shell will cover the supply of electricity to 8.5 million homes on the islands. It is the largest tender awarded by Crown Estate Scotland, according to the Spanish multinational.

The regulator received 74 offers for the implementation of complexes offshore in fifteen marine areas. The winning proposal from Iberdrola, through its subsidiary Scottish Power, and Shell has been largely won over offers from corporations such as BP, Total, Vattenfall, Engie and Magnora, among others, who have also won their own awards.

The Spanish group will implement three parks offshore, two with floating technology and in alliance with Shell, and another alone with wind turbines anchored to the seabed. The energy corporation now adds an offshore wind portfolio with a generation of more than 37,000 MW, of which 10,000 MW correspond to turbines in United Kingdom waters.

Crown Estate Scotland has raised 800 million for the public coffers with the auction. Iberdrola’s three offshore wind farms will be distributed off the coast of Scotland. To the northwest, the MarramWind project with 3,000 MW. To the east, the CampionWind farm with 2,000 MW. Both with floating turbines and in shared ownership with Shell.

The third will be MachairWind. With anchored wind turbines that will obtain 2,000 MW and located in waters near the Island of Islay, in the Hebrides, west of Scotland. And with Iberdrola as a 100% shareholder.

Most economical model

Scotland’s model in these contests relies on cheap award fees. The maximum offer prices are around 120 euros per square kilometer so that their exploitation does not trigger the final prices to the consumer. The winners already “feed” the local economy with a renewable model with large investments, which also remain in local companies.

In fact, Crown Estate Scotland imposes the Supply Chain Development Declaration clause, which states that at least 25% of investments are made between local companies. Scotland wants to reach 2030 with a generation capacity, in offshore wind, of 15 GW. Ignacio Galán has stated that offshore wind power is key to the decarbonisation of the economy. The manager recalled that Iberdrola has so far invested 5,500 million in this area. “The enormous investment opportunity” of floating technology “requires alliances” such as the one established with Shell, he stressed.