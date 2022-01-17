Incredible mistake by Raúl Gudiño opens the door for Pachuca’s goal

The Flock goalkeeper failed to control a ball that Sepúlveda delayed and that terrible blunder turned into a goal for the Tuzos

PACHUCA — The archer of Chivas, Raul Gudinobecame the villain of the rojiblanco team, after committing a serious error in the second goal of Pachuca in the duel that was held this Sunday at the Hidalgo Stadium.

Raúl Gudiño gave an incredible goal to Pachuca. imago7

The Guadalajara goalkeeper came out playing with the central defender Gilberto Sepúlveda, the defender returned the ball to the goalkeeper under pressure from the rival team, but Gudiño could not control the ball, which went over his shoe and embedded itself in his goal for Pachuca’s second goal.

The hobby of Chivaslike the coaching staff, were incredulous at the mistake of Raul Gudinowho had become one of the most outstanding soccer players in Guadalajara.

After the ‘bear’ of Gudinofans of Guadalajara who were present at the Hidalgo Stadium, began to whistle and boo the Atletico goalkeeper when he touched the ball.

In addition to the annoyance of the error of Raul Gudinoanother of the questioned elements was Gilberto Sepulvedawho collaborated in the first goal of the local squad by making one more play in the red and white area, a rival stole the ball from him and the play ended with a goal by Víctor Guzmán.