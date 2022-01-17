it’s yours for only 189 euros

Don’t pay too much and get the Xiaomi smart TV, the best applications come to your living room.

Xiaomi drops the price of one of its most popular smart TVs. The Xiaomi MiLEDTV 32 inch drops below 200 euros at AliExpress Plaza, but only for a limited time. you take it with fast and free shipping from Spain, you will not have to worry.

Xiaomi television will allow you to enjoy the best content like never before. Download the best applications and get the most out of them, Netflix, HBO, YouTube, Twitch… you’ll have them all just a button away. We tell you its main characteristics.

Buy the Xiaomi smart TV at the best price

The Xiaomi TV has a design in which there are hardly any frames, it will look great anywhere. arrive with a 32-inch HD LCD panel, a Dolby audio system, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, stereo speakers, and any other basic features you could ask for.

It is one of the best devices you can buy if you want a screen to play the video game console or a secondary television for the kitchen or the room. Its size, somewhat restrained, makes it very suitable for it. However, that does not stop it from being intelligent or interesting.

Android TV 9.0 it is the software that brings it to life, an operating system that Google has created for our televisions. Some cheap TVs have slow and outdated interfaces, not in this case. You will be able to enjoy a pleasant and fluid interface, nothing to do with the systems that incorporate some competing devices.

You do not have to pay more than 189 euros to take you home a 32-inch Xiaomi TV, with HD resolution and all the intelligence of Android TV. It does not lack anything, you will have the possibility to download top apps like Netflix, HBO, and Disney+.

