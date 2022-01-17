Javier Garza Calderón “El Manitas”, the businessman close to AMLO who seeks to buy Banamex

This Sunday, the businessman from Monterrey Javier Garza Calderon formalized his interest in forming a group of investors to acquire Banamex.

“El Manitas”, as Garza Calderón is also known, has a long business history and his family origins go back to the founding of the Cuauhtemoc Brewery.

“Javier Garza Calderón, businessman from Monterrey, son of Javier Garza Sepulveda, grandson of Isaac Garza Sada and José Calderón Muguerza and great-grandson of Isaac Garza Garza, founder of the Cuauhtemoc Brewery, is willing to help the new government”, describes the businessman.

“Nationalist businessman, January well-being, jobs, I fight poverty, corruption, environmental pollution”, “El Manitas” defines himself on social networks.

Currently, he is the founder and representative of the business group Entrepreneurs for the Fourth National Transformation (E4T), which openly supports the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Among his family history, Garza Calderón highlights that his family was the owner of Banca Serfin. Subsequently, the businessman has served as a director of Banpaís, Banca Somex, as well as Seguros Monterrey, Fianzas and Arrendadora Monterrey.

Garza Calderón is also the founder of the Prosur ABP patronage, a private charity association focused on the modernization of rural microentrepreneurs.

In his business history, Garza Calderón is also the founder of Grupo Domos, which acquired Telefónica Cubana in the 1990s and was accused by the United States of allegedly violating commercial laws.

According to Garza Calderón, the strategy to acquire Banamex would be based on a disruptive scheme in which Mexicans and migrants can buy shares and invest, without excluding, as President López Obrador said, some complementary foreigners.

“We would form a trust to receive investors. In parallel, a team of national and international analysts and specialists will evaluate all the business lines that CitiBanamex handles and later we will make an offer,” said the businessman.

E4T currently has more than 52 thousand affiliated companies.

