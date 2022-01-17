Jennifer Lopez has had panic attacks since she appeared in the movie ‘Selena’ | Famous

Jennifer Lopez She presumes to be an icon in ‘showbiz’, because she not only has the talent to sing, she also acts, and she is also a businesswoman. Despite becoming an extremely powerful woman, she does not always have the security that she reflects in front of the cameras, since she suffers from this condition.

The 52-year-old American has been shown to be extremely busy with her business, has done so well that his empire of face care products, clothing line and even cell phones are sold in various parts of the world.

JLo has had to deal with the weight of fame, something that causes some inconvenience in her personal life.

Jennifer Lopez confessed that she suffers from panic attacks

During an interview with ‘W’ magazine, Jennifer stated several points that she has experienced in her career, going from being an extremely busy woman, acting, as well as spending hours in her office.

Taking advantage of the moment, he stated that his itinerary becomes extremely overwhelming and that sometimes gives you panic attacks.

The singer of ‘On the floor’, expressed that he began to suffer from this condition after appearing in the 1997 movie ‘Selena’. JLo was overwhelmed by the attention she received after starring in the film, revealing that people started approaching her in public, and it became awkward as she doesn’t go anywhere alone from then on.

“I never thought about fame until I did ‘Selena.’ After that movie, I had panic attacks. I remember walking down the street and someone yelled, ‘Jennifer!’ and didn’t know who he was. I ran home. From that moment on, I realized that I couldn’t be alone in public. I don’t think I’ve been alone on the street in over 20 years.”

Panic attacks influenced her marriage to Marc Anthony

But the episode after ‘Selena’ was not all, Jennifer Lopez She mentioned in her book ‘True love’, that due to panic attacks she ended up clarifying her situation with the salsero, leading her to make the decision to separate.

In the book he comments that he had been ignoring the truth, but his body sent him a signal that he could not let go., writing that she ignored her feelings with Anthony for a time that she developed anxiety.

She says she came to a change in 2011 during the time she had to do a photo shoot with L’Oreal.

“My heart was beating out of my chest and I felt like I couldn’t breathe. I was consumed with fear and anxiety.”

The singer says that people often bury their feelings so deep that they can’t hold them in any longer. At that moment, she reached the point of breaking.

Jennifer Lopez would like to go unnoticed by society

Despite her experience of being alone on the street, the actress also expressed that one of the things she misses is being able to walk alone through the city, since now that she is famous, she cannot travel without her security team.

During a chat with the series ‘AOL Build’, an audience member questioned ‘The Bronx Diva’ what she would do if she could spend a day in New York without any paparazzi, and without anyone knowing who she really is. She replied that she would only go for a walk.

“Honestly, I think I would just walk the streets. She would walk the streets all day, just back and forth, shopping in stores, maybe sitting outside in a cafe. I really miss the freedom of walking around the city.”