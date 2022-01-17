Joke by Adamari López where he says that: “He wants the leg on his shoulder” swept Instagram

Adamari Lopez, driver of Today, is not only much thinner and exaggeratedly beautiful, but also very funny. Since the reels of Instagram, the Puerto Rican has not stopped making jokes and jokes that unleash any number of comments on social networks. In the last post of the Telemundo star said that: “He wants the leg on his shoulder” and has swept views on Instagram.

Showing off her beautiful eyes, her wide smile and the good “mood” she has had since she announced her separation and especially since she decided to give her a radical change for the positive in her health, the presenter of Today, does not stop playing with his followers. This makes many join his good energy and do not stop laughing or at least they let it be known in the comments section of the account of Instagram of the also actress. “It smells like Christmas already. I already want leg to the shoulder. Baked I say baked, baked. Oh my God, how do I delete this? Adamari Lopez.

It was obviously part of a reel with which Alaïa’s mother and the dancer’s ex Tony Costa, Adamari Lopez, played a prank on his fans with the simple excuse of having a good time and bringing a few smiles to his almost 7 million followers. Even her friends leave comments following her game and others praising her beauty, as was the case with her former partner on the old show Un Nuevo Día, Héctor Sandarti.

There is no doubt that the change he gave Adamari Lopez in 2021 it has made her enter 2022 being another. Much more beautiful, serene and very funny. Here we leave you another reel of the Puerto Rican so you can have fun.

